149 Charges laid for Intimate Partner Violence in March

Advertisement

The Halton Regional Police Service is urging residents to remain vigilant in reporting suspected intimate partner violence. During these unprecedented times, victims are isolated inside their homes with their abusers, making it increasingly difficult for them to seek help.

In March 2020, our officers responded to 277 calls related to intimate partner violence and laid 149 charges. We also recognize that intimate partner violence often goes unreported to police.

That is why is the Service is asking that everyone looks out for their relatives, friends, neighbours and co-workers, who they suspect may not be safe at home. Check in on them regularly, establish a ‘signal’ word and call for help if you think that they are in danger.

“Now, more than ever, victims of intimate partner violence need the support of their community,” says Deputy Chief Hill. “In a time of isolation, we must show victims that they are not alone and that help is available.”

Victims or friends/family of victims are encouraged to contact the Halton Regional Police Service, Halton Women’s Place or other community resources if intimate partner violence is happening.Shelters across Halton are still open at this time and Halton Women’s Place continues to offer services. Help is available.

Every person has the right to feel safe in our community.

You are not alone. Victims of intimate partner violence or sexual assault and witnesses are encouraged to contact the Halton Regional Police Service. The following is a list of valuable support services and resources in Halton Region for victims of intimate partner violence and/or sexual violence:

Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers “See Something? Hear Something? Know Something?” Contact “Crime Stoppers” at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca