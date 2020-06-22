$15K from Rotarians provides relief for 4 organizations

Nolan Machan is the Publisher of OakvilleNews.Org and has over 41 years of local Oakville knowledge. He is committed to providing Oakville residents with the most up-to-date information about our great town.

Oakville’s Rotarians have been particularly busy fundraising for local organizations that have felt the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic. In this third round of funding they’ve given $15,000 more. This brings the total up to $38,524.

Oakville Rotary Relief Fund (ORRF) Recipients (3rd round)

Acclaim Health received $4500 for 300 Activity Kits for Oakville Seniors suffering with Dementia.

SAVIS of Halton received $3000 for PPE

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Halton & Hamilton received $3000

Canadian Mental Health Association – Halton Branch (CMHA) received $4500

The Big Brother Big Sisters and CMHA will each use their funding gifts to purchase much needed technology support to ensure virtual connections with their clients.

Oakville Rotary Relief Fund Information

The Rotarians of Oakville created ORRF in April 2020. This amazing group of people continue to support necessities in food, PPE, and education/technology during this pandemic. The ORRF organizing committee works with the Oakville Community Foundation, United Way of Halton & Hamilton and the Town of Oakville to identify those who may have slipped through the cracks in getting immediate help.

ORRF Recipients

The need for support of our vulnerable citizens continues even though the province is starting to re-open the economy.

How to Donate

Donate now to the Oakville Rotary Relief Fund.

All donations to the Fund are tax deductible. Tax receipts will be issued by CanadaHelps.

If you prefer to send a cheque, please make it payable to: Rotary Club of Oakville Charitable Trust and send to: The Rotary Club of Oakville, Unit 110, 30 Normandy Drive, Oakville, ON, L6K 3V2

Rotarians in Oakville:

