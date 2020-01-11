1917: Movie Review

Dylan J. Mayberry is an aspiring actor and has a strong passion for film. He was born in Brampton Ontario and has recently moved to Oakville. He is a graduate of Acting for Film & Television from Niagara college.

Imagine, you’re back in France during the first world war. You are abruptly woken up and told that you and your friend must travel 9 miles, behind enemy lines to deliver a message to call off an attack that would doom 1,600 men. Could you do it? What if one of those many soldiers was your brother? Well that is the story of Lance Corporals Schofield and Blake, and this is 1917. The best film of 2019.

With amazing camera work and gripping characters, morbid locations and tense sequences, 1917 easily stands above 2019’s catalogue of movies as the superior. A film that will transport you back in time and right in the thick of the conflict. Making you feel as though you are truly there.

April 6, 1917, Two British soldiers, Schofield and Blake, meet with General Erinmore. They are tasked with hand-delivering a letter to Colonel Mackenzie, calling off an attack that would lead them into a trap. Saving 1,600 soldiers, Blake’s brother among them.

Deep In The Trenches

Starting things off this time are the visuals. Filmed to look like one continuous shot, the camera follows Blake and Schofield right up close. As it glides passed the morbid remains of soldiers lost in previous battles or bunkers recently abandoned by enemy soldiers. You truly feel like you are going along with this mission.

Subtler than the picturesque set is the wonderful performances given by the film’s only two leads. George MacKay as William Schofield is grounded in realism. His everyman persona makes you care for him as he struggles to accomplish the mission. And Dean-Charles Chapman as Tom Blake compliments him well with his valiant energy and patriotism.

Wrapping up all the exceptional visuals is the nail-biting tension with its action set pieces. Climactic action blockbuster this film is not. Instead we see dramatic one-on-one shootouts with enemies we can’t locate or moments of being out gunned simply two to one. Though the action is scaled down from something like a Marvel film, they are just as white-knuckled and heart-pounding.

The Verdict

Everyone should go see 1917. It is a chilling reminder of the horrors of war, yet also manages to tell an incredibly engaging story that anyone can relate to. Though parents should consider going without younger viewers as some of the morbid imagery may be haunting for them.

1917 runs out of the trenches at the last minute to secure victory and become the best film of 2019. Though in Canada this released on the 10th, overseas it released all the way back in December.

1917

10 out of 10.

2 Hrs. Drama, War.

Written and Directed by Sam Mendes.

Starring George MacKay and Dean-Charles Chapman.

Now playing at Film.ca Cinemas, Cineplex Winston Churchill & VIP, and Cineplex Oakville & VIP.

