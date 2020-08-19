$2.5 million funded by United Way’s emergency fund

Tyler Collins is the Oakville News publishing assistant and arts reporter. He started with the news in 2016 and now specializes in current and live events, film, theatre and entertainment. He comes from Campbellton, NB and has lived in Oakville more than 20 years. Proud Sheridan grad of Journalism and Performing Arts. Twitter: @MrTyCollins

United Way Halton & Hamilton (UWHH) announced today that it has approved 63 projects to receive just over $2.5 million in funding through its Emergency Community Support Fund.

The fund (or ECSF) “provides financial support to charities and other qualified donees adapting their frontline services to support vulnerable Canadians during the COVID-19 pandemic.” UWHH began taking fund applications back in May 2020.

Funding for the ECSF is from the Government of Canada. It’s being administered in collaboration with United Way Centraide Canada, Community Foundations of Canada and the Canadian Red Cross.

UWHH has received over 97 applications (a total of $4,162,535 in requests) for community programs and services that support vulnerable community members. To date, 63 projects have been approved for a total of $2,507,254.

A full list of agencies and programs supported by the ECSF is available on the UWHH website. UWHH is proud to support the important investment of $2.5 million into our local communities.

“Charities and non-profit organizations are on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic,” says The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, “acting as lifelines for many vulnerable Canadians.”

“The Government of Canada is supporting these organizations through the Emergency Community Support Fund so they can continue their invaluable work.”

MORE: Organizations can still apply for funding here

During the pandemic, UWHH also worked in collaboration with the Government of Canada to invest $207,800. This money is supporting 16 projects through the federally funded New Horizons for Seniors Program.

Local donations contribute nearly $400,000 of the $2.5 million

United Way Halton & Hamilton’s local COVID-19 Emergency Fund has raised $381,866, supporting nine projects thus far with $50,000. The team will allocate remaining funds in the most responsive manner with support of community and local knowledge.

“We are grateful to the Government of Canada for investing in our community,” says UWHH CEO, Brad Park. “And we are honoured to collaborate with the Federal Government to ensure these critical funds reach those who need it most.”

“I also want to express my deepest gratitude for all who were able to support our COVID-19 Emergency Fund. Like our individual donors and our workplace and Labour Community partners,” says Park. “It’s remarkable to see our community pull together during a time of stress and uncertainty for all of us.”

UWHH is working closely with the Halton Region COVID Taskforce, Halton Granters Roundtable, and the Hamilton Granters Roundtable. The groups carefully review emergency funding applications and make decisions through a consultation process to assess community need and coordinate funding efforts.

How the fund is distributed

Funding decisions are in alignment with support themes:

Basic needs (including food, hygiene and personal protective equipment)

Impact in community (who/how many will the funds serve)

Funding gaps (where other funding partners may/may not support the program)

Geographic coverage (ensuring support for initiatives throughout Hamilton, Burlington, Milton, Halton Hills and Oakville)

In total, including Federal funding and local COVID-19 Emergency funding, UWHH has invested $2,765,104 supporting 88 community programs and services.

“We know recovery from the pandemic will take months, likely years,” says Park. “And the demand for social services continues to climb across Canada.”

“We must pull together and build resilience and stability in our community. More people are now on the edge of crisis, and our annual fundraising campaign will be more critical than ever before.”

