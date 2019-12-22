2019 Christmas Eve and Day Services in Oakville

Nolan Machan is the Publisher of OakvilleNews.Org and has over 41 years of local Oakville knowledge. He is committed to providing Oakville residents with the most up-to-date information about our great town.

Are you wondering where to attend a 2019 Christmas Eve or Christmas Day service in Oakville? There are 31 churches with Christmas Eve and/or Christmas Day Services. There is a place for you to celebrate.

In order to make your life a little easier we’ve listed all the church services for Christmas Eve on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 and Christmas Day on Wednesday, December 25, 2019.

Please note:

The Chartwell Baptist Church event will not be held at the Church but rather they will be holding a carol sing in Centennial Square. Also a number of the churches are doing live feeds, so if you are not able to physically attend you can still take part.

Denominations include:

Anglican Baptist Catholic Evangelical Lutheran Pentecostal Presbyterian Reform United

We do our best to make sure all services are listed; however, if we missed something, please leave a comment at the end of this post so that all our readers can benefit.

2019 Christmas Eve and Christmas Day Services

Anglican Churches

St. Jude’s in Old Oakville

Christmas Eve:

Children’s Service: 4:00 pm

Christmas Eve Family Eucharist: 6:30 pm

Choral Eucharist: 8:30 pm

Midnight Chora and Eucharist: 11:00 pm

Christmas Day:

Eucharist: 10:00 am

Christmas Eve:

Family Eucharist Christmas Service, the Blessing of the Creche, and carols: 4:30 pm

Candlelit service 8:30 pm

Christmas Day:

Eucharist: 10:00 am

Christmas Eve

Generations Congregation: 6:00 p.m

Christmas Day:

Traditional Service: 10:30 am

Church of the Incarnation in Glen Abbey

Christmas Eve:

Family friendly Communion: 4:30 pm Communion with carols and candles: 7:00 pm Communion with carols and candles: 10:30 pm

Christmas Eve:

Family service communion and carols: 4:30 pm Traditional service with communion and carols: 9:00 pm

Christmas Day:

Traditional service with communion and carols: 10:00 am

Christmas Eve:

Family Service: 5:00 pm Midnight Mass: 11:00 pm

Christmas Day:

Traditional: 10:30 am

Baptist Churches

Chartwell Church in South East Oakville

Christmas Eve

Christmas Carols in Centennial Square : 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Faith Baptist Church in West Oakville

Christmas Eve:

One hour service with scripture and carols: 6:00 pm

Other Affliations Churches

Forest View Church without Walls in Palermo

Christmas Eve

Service with carols: 5:00 pm & 7:00 pm

Hope Bible Church in Bronte

Christmas Eve

Services: 1:30pm, 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm and 6:00 pm

Catholic Church

St. Andrew’s in Old Oakville

Christmas Eve:

Masses: 4:00 pm, 6:00 pm and 8:00 pm.

Carols and Music for Christmas Eve 11: 15 pm

Midnight Mass: 12:00 am

Christmas Day:

Masses: 9:00 am, 10:30 am and 12:00 pm

St. Jame’s Parish in West Oakville

Christmas Eve:

Mass: 6:00 pm

Carols: 9:30 pm

Mass 10:00 pm

Christmas Day:

Mass: 8:30 am

Italian Mass: 9:45 am

Mass: 11:00 am

Saint Matthew Parish in Glen Abbey

Christmas Eve:

Children & Family Mass: 5:00 pm

Traditional: 7:00 pm, 9:00 pm

Midnight Mass: 12:00 am

Christmas Day:

Masses: 9:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m.

St. Michael Parish in College Park

Christmas Eve:

Traditional: 5:00 pm

Traditional in Spanish: 7:00 pm

Midnight Mass: 12:00 am

Christmas Day

Mass: 10:00 am

Spanish Mass: 12:30 pm

Mary Mother of God in Wedgewood Creek

Christmas Eve:

4:30 pm Carols with the“11-CHOIR” ; 5:00 pm Family Mass. This Mass is intended for families with Children. There will be a Gospel Dramatization and a Children’s Choir.

7:00 pm Carols with the “CHORAL CHOIR” – 7:30 pm Mass

9:30 pm Carols with the “5- CHOIR” – 10:00 pm Mass

Christmas Day:

8:30 am Carols with the “9-CHOIR” – 9:00 am Mass

10:30 am Carols with the “CHORAL CHOIR” – 11:00 am Mass

Lutheran Church

Christmas Eve:

7:00 pm

Christmas Day:

11:00 am

Presbyterian Church

Knox in Downtown Oakville

Christmas Eve

Family Service: 5:00 pm

Worship Service: 10:00 pm

Christmas Day

Family Service: 10:00 am

Hopedale in Bronte

Christmas Eve

7:00 pm

Trafalgar in Falgarwood

Christmas Eve

Candle Light Service: 7:00 pm

Reform Church

Clearview Christian in Clearview

Christmas Eve

Candle Light: 6:30 pm

United Churches

Glen Abbey in Glen Abbey

Christmas Eve:

Candle Light Service: 7:00 pm

St. John’s in Downtown Oakville

Christmas Eve:

Family service: 7:00 pm

Candle light communion: 10:00 pm

Christmas Day:

Prayer group: 10:00 am

Maple Grove in Morrison

Christmas Eve:

Family Service: 6:30 pm

Communion: 8:00 pm

Palermo in Bronte Creek

Christmas Eve:

Communion: 6:00 pm

St Paul’s in West Oakville

Christmas Eve:

Family Service: 4:30 pm

Communion: 10:00 pm

Munn’s in River Oaks

Christmas Eve:

Children’s Interactive service: 4:30 pm Family service, carols and candle light: 7:30 pm



Trinity in College Park

Christmas Eve

Family Service: 7:00 pm

Walton Memorial in Bronte

Christmas Eve:

Story Teller’s Service (30 minutes): 4:00 pm

Family Services: 5:00 pm & 6:30 pm

Candlelight: 10:00 pm

Christmas Day:

Traditional Service: 10:00 am



The Meeting House in Winston Park

Christmas Eve

One hour services with carols: 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm, and 6:00 pm

Oakville Christian Centre in Downtown Oakville

Christmas Eve

Traditional Service: 7:00 pm

Salvation Army in West Oakville – 1225 Rebecca St

Christmas Eve

Candle Light : 6:00 pm

