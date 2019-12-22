2019 Christmas Eve and Day Services in Oakville

Are you wondering where to attend a 2019 Christmas Eve or Christmas Day service in Oakville? There are 31 churches with Christmas Eve and/or Christmas Day Services. There is a place for you to celebrate.
In order to make your life a little easier we’ve listed all the church services for Christmas Eve on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 and Christmas Day on Wednesday, December 25, 2019.
Please note:
- The Chartwell Baptist Church event will not be held at the Church but rather they will be holding a carol sing in Centennial Square.
- Also a number of the churches are doing live feeds, so if you are not able to physically attend you can still take part.
Denominations include:
- Anglican
- Baptist
- Catholic
- Evangelical
- Lutheran
- Pentecostal
- Presbyterian
- Reform
- United
We do our best to make sure all services are listed; however, if we missed something, please leave a comment at the end of this post so that all our readers can benefit.
2019 Christmas Eve and Christmas Day Services
Anglican Churches
Christmas Eve:
- Children’s Service: 4:00 pm
- Christmas Eve Family Eucharist: 6:30 pm
- Choral Eucharist: 8:30 pm
- Midnight Chora and Eucharist: 11:00 pm
Christmas Day:
Christmas Eve:
- Family Eucharist Christmas Service, the Blessing of the Creche, and carols: 4:30 pm
- Candlelit service 8:30 pm
Christmas Day:
Christmas Eve
- Generations Congregation: 6:00 p.m
Christmas Day:
- Traditional Service: 10:30 am
Christmas Eve:
- Family friendly Communion: 4:30 pm
- Communion with carols and candles: 7:00 pm
- Communion with carols and candles: 10:30 pm
Christmas Eve:
- Family service communion and carols: 4:30 pm
- Traditional service with communion and carols: 9:00 pm
Christmas Day:
- Traditional service with communion and carols: 10:00 am
Christmas Eve:
- Family Service: 5:00 pm
- Midnight Mass: 11:00 pm
Christmas Day:
- Traditional: 10:30 am
Baptist Churches
Christmas Eve
Christmas Eve:
- One hour service with scripture and carols: 6:00 pm
Other Affliations Churches
Christmas Eve
- Service with carols: 5:00 pm & 7:00 pm
Hope Bible Church in Bronte
Christmas Eve
- Services: 1:30pm, 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm and 6:00 pm
Catholic Church
Christmas Eve:
- Masses: 4:00 pm, 6:00 pm and 8:00 pm.
- Carols and Music for Christmas Eve 11: 15 pm
- Midnight Mass: 12:00 am
Christmas Day:
- Masses: 9:00 am, 10:30 am and 12:00 pm
Christmas Eve:
- Mass: 6:00 pm
- Carols: 9:30 pm
- Mass 10:00 pm
Christmas Day:
- Mass: 8:30 am
- Italian Mass: 9:45 am
- Mass: 11:00 am
Christmas Eve:
- Children & Family Mass: 5:00 pm
- Traditional: 7:00 pm, 9:00 pm
- Midnight Mass: 12:00 am
Christmas Day:
- Masses: 9:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m.
Christmas Eve:
- Traditional: 5:00 pm
- Traditional in Spanish: 7:00 pm
- Midnight Mass: 12:00 am
Christmas Day
- Mass: 10:00 am
- Spanish Mass: 12:30 pm
Christmas Eve:
- 4:30 pm Carols with the“11-CHOIR” ; 5:00 pm Family Mass. This Mass is intended for families with Children. There will be a Gospel Dramatization and a Children’s Choir.
- 7:00 pm Carols with the “CHORAL CHOIR” – 7:30 pm Mass
- 9:30 pm Carols with the “5- CHOIR” – 10:00 pm Mass
Christmas Day:
- 8:30 am Carols with the “9-CHOIR” – 9:00 am Mass
- 10:30 am Carols with the “CHORAL CHOIR” – 11:00 am Mass
Lutheran Church
Christmas Eve:
Christmas Day:
Presbyterian Church
Knox in Downtown Oakville
Christmas Eve
- Family Service: 5:00 pm
- Worship Service: 10:00 pm
Christmas Day
Christmas Eve
Christmas Eve
- Candle Light Service: 7:00 pm
Reform Church
Christmas Eve
United Churches
Christmas Eve:
- Candle Light Service: 7:00 pm
St. John’s in Downtown Oakville
Christmas Eve:
- Family service: 7:00 pm
- Candle light communion: 10:00 pm
Christmas Day:
Christmas Eve:
- Family Service: 6:30 pm
- Communion: 8:00 pm
Palermo in Bronte Creek
Christmas Eve:
Christmas Eve:
- Family Service: 4:30 pm
- Communion: 10:00 pm
Munn’s in River Oaks
Christmas Eve:
- Children’s Interactive service: 4:30 pm
- Family service, carols and candle light: 7:30 pm
Trinity in College Park
Christmas Eve
Family Service: 7:00 pm
Christmas Eve:
- Story Teller’s Service (30 minutes): 4:00 pm
- Family Services: 5:00 pm & 6:30 pm
- Candlelight: 10:00 pm
Christmas Day:
- Traditional Service: 10:00 am
Other Affliations
Christmas Eve
- Service with carols: 5:00 pm & 7:00 pm
Christmas Eve
- Services: 1:30pm, 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm and 6:00 pm
Christmas Eve
- One hour services with carols: 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm, and 6:00 pm
Christmas Eve
- Traditional Service: 7:00 pm
Salvation Army in West Oakville – 1225 Rebecca St
Christmas Eve
- Candle Light : 6:00 pm
