2019 Christmas Eve and Day Services in Oakville

2019 Christmas Eve

By

Sunday, December 22, 2019 5:15 pm  ·  0 Comments

2019 Christmas Eve and Day Services in Oakville

Photo credit: UnSplash

Are you wondering where to attend a 2019 Christmas Eve or Christmas Day service in Oakville? There are 31 churches with Christmas Eve and/or Christmas Day Services. There is a place for you to celebrate.

In order to make your life a little easier we’ve listed all the church services for Christmas Eve on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 and Christmas Day on Wednesday, December 25, 2019.

Please note: 

  1. The Chartwell Baptist Church event will not be held at the Church but rather they will be holding a carol sing in Centennial Square.
  2. Also a number of the churches are doing live feeds, so if you are not able to physically attend you can still take part. 

Denominations include:

  1. Anglican
  2. Baptist
  3. Catholic
  4. Evangelical
  5. Lutheran
  6. Pentecostal
  7. Presbyterian
  8. Reform
  9. United

We do our best to make sure all services are listed; however, if we missed something,  please leave a comment at the end of this post so that all our readers can benefit.

2019 Christmas Eve and Christmas Day Services

Anglican Churches

St. Jude’s in Old Oakville

Christmas Eve:

  • Children’s Service: 4:00 pm
  • Christmas Eve Family Eucharist: 6:30 pm
  • Choral Eucharist: 8:30 pm
  • Midnight Chora and Eucharist: 11:00 pm

Christmas Day:

  • Eucharist: 10:00 am

St. Simon’s in Falgarwood

Christmas Eve:

  • Family Eucharist Christmas Service, the Blessing of the Creche, and carols: 4:30 pm
  • Candlelit service 8:30 pm

Christmas Day:

  • Eucharist: 10:00 am

St. Hilda’s in Bronte

Christmas Eve

  • Generations Congregation: 6:00 p.m

Christmas Day:

  • Traditional Service: 10:30 am

Church of the Incarnation in Glen Abbey

Christmas Eve:

  1. Family friendly Communion: 4:30 pm
  2. Communion with carols and candles: 7:00 pm
  3. Communion with carols and candles: 10:30 pm

St. Cuthbert’s in Morrison

Christmas Eve:

  1. Family service communion and carols: 4:30 pm
  2. Traditional service with communion  and carols:  9:00 pm

Christmas Day:

  1. Traditional service with communion and carols: 10:00 am

St. Luke’s in Palermo

Christmas Eve:

  1. Family Service: 5:00 pm
  2. Midnight Mass: 11:00 pm

Christmas Day:

  1. Traditional: 10:30 am

Baptist Churches

Chartwell Church in South East Oakville

Christmas Eve

Faith Baptist Church in West Oakville

Christmas Eve:

  •  One hour service with scripture and carols: 6:00 pm

Other Affliations Churches

Forest View Church without Walls in Palermo

Christmas Eve

  1. Service with carols: 5:00 pm & 7:00 pm

Hope Bible Church in Bronte

Christmas Eve

  1. Services: 1:30pm, 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm and 6:00 pm

Catholic Church

St. Andrew’s in Old Oakville

Christmas Eve:

  • Masses: 4:00 pm,  6:00 pm and 8:00 pm.
  • Carols and Music for Christmas Eve 11: 15 pm
  • Midnight Mass: 12:00 am

Christmas Day:

  • Masses: 9:00 am, 10:30 am and 12:00 pm

St. Jame’s Parish in West Oakville

Christmas Eve:

  • Mass: 6:00 pm
  • Carols: 9:30 pm
  • Mass 10:00 pm

Christmas Day:

  • Mass: 8:30 am
  • Italian Mass: 9:45 am
  • Mass: 11:00 am

Saint Matthew Parish in Glen Abbey

Christmas Eve:

  • Children & Family Mass: 5:00 pm
  • Traditional: 7:00 pm, 9:00 pm
  • Midnight Mass: 12:00 am

Christmas Day:

  • Masses: 9:00 a.m. and  11:00 a.m.

St. Michael Parish in College Park

Christmas Eve:

  • Traditional: 5:00 pm
  • Traditional in Spanish: 7:00 pm
  • Midnight Mass: 12:00 am

Christmas Day

  • Mass: 10:00 am
  • Spanish Mass: 12:30 pm

Mary Mother of God in Wedgewood Creek

Christmas Eve:

  • 4:30 pm Carols with the“11-CHOIR” ; 5:00 pm Family Mass. This Mass is intended for families with Children. There will be a Gospel Dramatization and a Children’s Choir.
  • 7:00 pm Carols with the “CHORAL CHOIR” – 7:30 pm Mass
  • 9:30 pm Carols with the “5- CHOIR” – 10:00 pm Mass

Christmas Day:

  • 8:30 am Carols with the “9-CHOIR” – 9:00 am Mass
  • 10:30 am Carols with the “CHORAL CHOIR” – 11:00 am Mass

Lutheran Church

Grace in Old Oakville

Christmas Eve:

  •  7:00 pm

Christmas Day:

  • 11:00 am

Presbyterian Church

Knox in Downtown Oakville

Christmas Eve

  • Family Service: 5:00 pm
  • Worship Service: 10:00 pm

Christmas Day

  • Family Service: 10:00 am

Hopedale in Bronte

Christmas Eve

  • 7:00 pm

Trafalgar in Falgarwood

Christmas Eve

  • Candle Light Service: 7:00 pm

 

Reform Church

Clearview Christian in Clearview

Christmas Eve

  • Candle Light: 6:30 pm

United Churches

Glen Abbey in Glen Abbey

Christmas Eve:

  • Candle Light Service: 7:00 pm

St. John’s in Downtown Oakville

Christmas Eve:

  • Family service: 7:00 pm
  • Candle light communion:  10:00 pm

Christmas Day:

  • Prayer group: 10:00 am

Maple Grove in Morrison

Christmas Eve:

  • Family Service: 6:30 pm
  • Communion: 8:00 pm

Palermo in Bronte Creek

Christmas Eve:

  • Communion: 6:00 pm

St Paul’s in West Oakville

Christmas Eve:

  • Family Service: 4:30 pm
  • Communion: 10:00 pm

Munn’s in River Oaks

Christmas Eve:

    • Children’s Interactive service: 4:30 pm
    • Family service, carols and candle light: 7:30 pm

Trinity in College Park

Christmas Eve

Family Service: 7:00 pm

Walton Memorial in Bronte

Christmas Eve:

  • Story Teller’s Service (30 minutes): 4:00 pm
  • Family Services: 5:00 pm & 6:30 pm
  • Candlelight: 10:00 pm

Christmas Day:

    • Traditional Service: 10:00 am

Other Affliations

Forest View Church without Walls in Palermo

Christmas Eve

  • Service with carols: 5:00 pm & 7:00 pm

Hope Bible Church in Bronte

Christmas Eve

  • Services: 1:30pm, 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm and 6:00 pm

The Meeting House in Winston Park

Christmas Eve

  • One hour services with carols: 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm, and 6:00 pm

Oakville Christian Centre in Downtown Oakville

Christmas Eve

  1. Traditional Service: 7:00 pm

Salvation Army in West Oakville – 1225 Rebecca St

Christmas Eve

  1. Candle Light : 6:00 pm

