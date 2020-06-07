// Paste this code as high in the of the page as possible: // Additionally, paste this code immediately after the opening tag:

2019 Elementary School Rankings for Oakville

2019 Elementary School Rankings

By

Sunday, June 7, 2020

2019 Elementary School Rankings for Oakville
For 2019 the top ranked Public School in Oakville is Joshua Creek Elementary School according to the Fraser Institute.

Photo credit: Oakville News Inc

The Fraser Institute released their 2019 elementary school rankings for Oakville on March 15, 2020. They ranked the elementary schools of the Halton District School Board, and Halton Catholic School Board. With a few exceptions private schools are not included in the rankings.

2019 Elementary School Rankings

There are a total of 3037 Ontario elementary schools; however, there are several schools that have achieved the same ranking. 36 per cent of Oakville elementary schools are in the top 10 per cent.

Public Elementary Schools

Joshua Creek Elementary School

Joshua Creek Elementary School – Click Map for a larger image © OpenStreetMap contributors CC BY-SA

The top ranked public school in Oakville is Joshua Creek Elementary School. Last year the school was ranked at 163rd and now they are ranked at 60th.

  1. Abbey Lane – 2041
  2. Brookdale –  449
  3. Captain R. Wilson – 392
  4. Eastview – 893
  5. EJ James – 83
  6. Emily Carr – 1195
  7. Falgarwood – 1119
  8. Forest Trail – 70
  9. Gladys Speers – 1195
  10. Heritage Glen – 228
  11. James W. Hill – 118
  12. Joshua Creek – 60
  13. Maple Grove – 392
  14. Montclair – 2726
  15. Munn’s – 97
  16. New Central – 392
  17. Oakwood – 1921
  18. Oodenawi – 228
  19. Palermo – 1048
  20. Pilgrim Wood – 83
  21. Pine Grove – 301
  22. Post’s Corners – 449
  23. River Oaks – 766
  24. Sunningdale – 118
  25. West Oak – 577
  26. WH Morden – 688

Catholic Elementary School

St. Luke Catholic Elementary School, Oakville, Ontario

St. Luke Catholic Elementary School – Click Map for a larger image © OpenStreetMap contributors CC BY-SA

The top ranked Catholic elementary school in Oakville is St. Luke.

  1. Holy Family – 1617
  2. Mother Teresa – 228
  3. Our Lady of Peace – 1409
  4. Pope John Paul II – 688
  5. St. Andrew – 2013
  6. St. Bernadette – 766
  7. St. Dominic – 301
  8. St. Gregory the Great – 893
  9. St. James – 766 (has been amalgamated into St. Nicholas)
  10. St. Joan of Arc – 1683
  11. St. Luke – 46
  12. St. Mary – 449
  13. St. Matthew – 131
  14. St. Michaels – 1195

 

Private Elementary Schools

  1. Al-Falah Islamic – 1
  2. St. Mildred’s Lightbourn – 1

 

French Only Elementary Schools

  1. du Chêne – 513
  2. Patricia-Picknell – 513
  3. Sainte-Marie – 513

Oakville elementary schools rankings as they relate to other Ontario elementary schools

Plus or Minus relate to 2018 information

  • 16 schools rank in the top 10 percent
  • 10 schools rank between 10 to 20 percent
  • 7 schools rank between 20 to 30 percent
  • 5 schools rank between 30 to 40 percent
  • 1 school ranks between 40 to 50 percent
  • 6 schools rank between 50 to 100 percent

More information

More information about what criteria is used to determine how schools are performing is available on their website: fraserinstitute.org. The website also provides information on how a school’s performance is either getting better or worse. They use a wide range of sources which includes standardized provincial testing.

Should a school not be listed, the institute did not have a enough information to determine the school’s rank.

Oakville 2018 School Rankings

