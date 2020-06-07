For 2019 the top ranked Public School in Oakville is Joshua Creek Elementary School according to the Fraser Institute.

Nolan Machan is the Publisher of OakvilleNews.Org and has over 41 years of local Oakville knowledge. He is committed to providing Oakville residents with the most up-to-date information about our great town.

The Fraser Institute released their 2019 elementary school rankings for Oakville on March 15, 2020. They ranked the elementary schools of the Halton District School Board, and Halton Catholic School Board. With a few exceptions private schools are not included in the rankings.

2019 Elementary School Rankings

There are a total of 3037 Ontario elementary schools; however, there are several schools that have achieved the same ranking. 36 per cent of Oakville elementary schools are in the top 10 per cent.

Public Elementary Schools

The top ranked public school in Oakville is Joshua Creek Elementary School. Last year the school was ranked at 163rd and now they are ranked at 60th.

Catholic Elementary School

The top ranked Catholic elementary school in Oakville is St. Luke.

Private Elementary Schools

French Only Elementary Schools

Oakville elementary schools rankings as they relate to other Ontario elementary schools

Plus or Minus relate to 2018 information

16 schools rank in the top 10 percent

10 schools rank between 10 to 20 percent

7 schools rank between 20 to 30 percent

5 schools rank between 30 to 40 percent

1 school ranks between 40 to 50 percent

6 schools rank between 50 to 100 percent

More information

More information about what criteria is used to determine how schools are performing is available on their website: fraserinstitute.org. The website also provides information on how a school’s performance is either getting better or worse. They use a wide range of sources which includes standardized provincial testing.

Should a school not be listed, the institute did not have a enough information to determine the school’s rank.

