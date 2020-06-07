Nolan Machan is the Publisher of OakvilleNews.Org and has over 41 years of local Oakville knowledge. He is committed to providing Oakville residents with the most up-to-date information about our great town.

The Fraser Institute released their 2019 high school rankings for Oakville in late May 2020. They ranked the high schools/secondary schools of the Halton District School Board, and Halton Catholic School Board. With one exception, private schools are not included in the rankings.

2019 High School Rankings

The Fraser Institute ranked 739 high schools in Ontario. Here is how Oakville’s schools ranked.

Tied for top high schools in Oakville are Abbey Park and Iroquois Ridge which are operated by the Halton District School Board. They also have the distinction of being in the top 10 schools in Ontario.

The top Catholic school is St. Ignatius of Loyola.

Six of the 12 secondary schools achieved a ranking within the top 10 per cent in Ontario.

Public High Schools

Catholic Secondary Schools

Private Secondary School

French Secondary School

More information

More information about what criteria is used to determine how schools are performing is available on their website: fraserinstitute.org. The website also provides information on how a school’s performance is either getting better or worse. They use a wide range of sources which includes standardized provincial testing.

Should a school not be listed, the institute did not have a enough information to determine the school’s rank.

2019 Elementary School Rankings for Oakville

