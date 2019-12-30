Here are the 2019 top stories for Oakville

Nolan Machan is the Publisher of OakvilleNews.Org and has over 41 years of local Oakville knowledge. He is committed to providing Oakville residents with the most up-to-date information about our great town.

The 2019 top stories in Oakville are remarkably different than in previous years. They are stories that encouraged support, delt with health issues, and the power of community as well as education.

2019 Top Stories

The make-up of this list from previous lists is interest because of what isn’t here. In previous years the top stories were always about crime. This year we are showing a very different side of ourselves. It shows we are a community that is willing to come together and help others who find themselves in unfortunate circumstances.

A big topic this year was the Ontario governments Regional Review process. There was incredible concern that the province was planning to amalgamate Oakville with Burlington, Milton, and Halton Hills.

Finally, we were incredibly interested in how well our schools were doing.

