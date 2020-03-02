2020 Community Spirit Awards Nominations now Open

Nolan Machan is the Publisher of OakvilleNews.Org and has over 41 years of local Oakville knowledge. He is committed to providing Oakville residents with the most up-to-date information about our great town.

Volunteers play a significant role in creating a healthy and vibrant community. The 2020 Community Spirit Awards acknowledges the incredible contribution they have made over the past year. This is the 19th year that the Town of Oakville will recognize individuals, groups, and businesses whose voluntary contribution exemplifies the spirit of Oakville.

Who do you know that deserves this recognition?

You can honour them by submitting a nomination form. Nominations are open and will close on Monday, April 20, 2020 at 4:00 PM.

2020 Community Spirit Awards Categories

Access Award

Recognizes outstanding individuals, businesses or organizations that have made or are making a significant or ongoing voluntary contribution, beyond legislated requirements, to the well-being and advancement of people with disabilities. Sponsor is Access Abilities.

Arts Award

Recognizes an individual or organization that, through their volunteerism, has contributed to nurturing and enhancing the arts in Oakville. Sponsor is The Oakville Beaver.

Group Volunteer Award

Recognizes a group of three or more individuals who have come together to volunteer their time toward a shared goal/activity or event involving leadership, innovation and creativity. Activities or events can benefit all ages. Sponsor is FirstOntario Credit Union.

Heritage Award

Recognizes an individual or organization that has made an outstanding contribution to Oakville by aiding in the preservation and celebration of Oakville’s natural, built or cultural heritage. Sponsor is Genworth Financial Canada.

Individual Volunteer Award

Recognizes an individual who has made an outstanding volunteer contribution towards improving the well-being of Oakville residents of any age group. Sponsor is the Oakville Community Foundation.

Senior Award

Recognizes a senior individual or group (65 years and older) that has made an outstanding voluntary contribution to the Oakville community. Sponsor is Chartwell Waterford Retirement Residence.

Youth Award

Recognizes a youth individual or group (18 years and under) that has made positive contributions towards enriching Oakville’s quality of life. Sponsor is RBC Royal Bank.

The 2020 Community Spirit Awards presentation takes place on Thursday, June 11th at Queen Elizabeth Park Community and Cultural Centre. Award-winning local artist Kara Bruce, who specializes in drawing and sculpture, in particular stone relief carving, will design this year’s awards.

Nomination details are available online and at all recreation facilities, Oakville Town Hall and Oakville Public Library branches.

