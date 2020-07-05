fbpx

2020 Ford Expedition King Ranch review

2020 Ford Expedition King Ranch review

By

Sunday, July 5, 2020

2020 Ford Expedition King Ranch review

Photo credit: R.G. Beltzner

R. G. Beltzner

A long time automobile enthusiast, and competitive race driver, Rainer Beltzner provides performance driving and racing instruction for Porsche, BMW, and Ferrari owners and clubs. He's been doing this for over 25 years. Often, Rainer is found driving/teaching on one of the Canadian Tire Motorsport, Shannonville or Watkins Glen tracks. During the “off-season”, Rainer spends his spare time driving and evaluating a broad range of vehicles. Follow Rainer on Twitter @redy2rol.

If you are searching for a bold looking, great driving 8-passenger SUV, the latest and new Expedition King Ranch will fill that need.  The King Ranch trim was discontinued in 2015 and finally returns to the Expedition line-up.  Ford serves up seven variants of the Expedition badge from the base XLT through to the Platinum MAX.

 

Driving the Expedition King Ranch

All 2020 Expeditions share the same 3.5L turbo charged V6 engine matched with a 10-speed automatic transmission. Generating a healthy 375 hp and 470 lb-ft of torque at 3,500 rpm, the Expedition easily keeps up with most on the highway.

Expedition King Ranch Interior

Photo Credit: R.G. Beltzner

This King Ranch is a very comfortable ride – perhaps helped by the firmer seats covered in Del Rio leather, excellent suspension enhanced by the suspension damping system (CCD). The CCD (available as standard equipment only on the King Ranch) was developed to reduce the impact of potholes on tire damage and to provide a much smoother ride. The CCD also stiffens the suspension in Sport mode to provide more responsiveness and cornering ability. I found the ride quality and driver seat stability better than the Lincoln Navigator with its Napa leather interior.

Clearly this Expedition is a big vehicle that makes its size even more obvious when navigating parking lots and their ever-shrinking parking spots. Fortunately there is Ford’s park assist feature to help out. Once on the open road, the King Ranch drives and behaves like a regular sized vehicle. For most driving conditions, I found the “Comfort” setting the one to use.

Driving and safety features

 

  • 360 degree camera with front and back washer

 

  • Active park assist for parallel, park out and perpendicular parking

 

  • LED headlamps and fog lamps

 

  • Pre-collision assist and emergency braking

 

  • Blind spot with cross traffic alert

 

  • Adaptive cruise control and lane keeping

 

 

2020 Ford Expedition Quick Facts

 

TrimXLTLimitedKing RanchPlatinum
All wheel Drive (AWD)
Engine3.5L turbocharged3.5L turbocharged3.5L turbocharged3.5L turbocharged
Horsepower375375375400
Torque470470470480
Transmission10 Speed Automatic with Selectshift10 Speed Automatic with Selectshift10 Speed Automatic with Selectshift10 Speed Automatic with Selectshift
Wheels/Tires18”

P275/65R18 all season OWL

20”

P275/55R20

all season BSW

22”

P285/45R22

all season BSW

22”

P285/45R22

all season BSW

SuspensionMultilink Independent RearMultilink Independent RearMultilink Independent Rear with Continuously Controlled Damping SystemMultilink Independent Rear
Base Price (MSRP)$62,500$75,175$80,750$82,400

 

Comfort and features

 

Getting in to this larger vehicle is helped by the remote start system and power deployable running boards that are standard equipment on the King Ranch.  Both the front and second row seats are “captain’s chairs” with the front seats somewhat larger and more comfortable  (10-way power adjustable) than the second row. The third row seats 60/40 seats are both power fold and recline.

To assist the driver, the King Ranch comes standard with:

  • Ford’s SYNC3

 

  • Voice activated touch screen navigation system with SiriusXM traffic and travel link

 

  • 8” LCD with swipe capability

 

  • Apple Car Play and Android Auto

 

  • AppLink and 911 Assist

 

  • 2 -Multimedia USB charge ports

 

  • Bang & Olufsen 12 speaker sound system

 

 

Optional extras

There is not much to add to this fully loaded vehicle unless you want to tow. The heavy-duty trailer tow package for $1,400 can tow up to 4,173 kg and is equipped with:

  • Heavy duty radiator

 

  • Trailer back up assist

 

  • 73 limited slip differential

 

  • Integrated trailer brake controller

 

My test vehicle also included a couple of helpful accessories such as the cargo package ($400), floor liners ($250) and cargo mats ($75).

Things to consider

This is a rugged looking and comfortable large SUV with excellent towing capability that will serve a large family very well.

This is a rugged looking and comfortable large SUV with excellent towing capability that will serve a large family very well. Whether the $18,000 premium over the base XLT is worth the money is a personal choice. I quite liked the King Ranch version and would pay the smaller differential over the Limited just to get the better suspension and leather. If the King ranch is still not big enough, there is always the option of going to the King Ranch MAX that adds a few more inches to the vehicle’s length.

Find more automotive reviews and insights  on OakvilleNews.org or follow me R.G. Beltzner on Twitter @redy2rol

