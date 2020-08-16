2020 Infinity QX50 AWD Sensory – SUV Review

A long time automobile enthusiast, and competitive race driver, Rainer Beltzner provides performance driving and racing instruction for Porsche, BMW, and Ferrari owners and clubs. He's been doing this for over 25 years. Often, Rainer is found driving/teaching on one of the Canadian Tire Motorsport, Shannonville or Watkins Glen tracks. During the “off-season”, Rainer spends his spare time driving and evaluating a broad range of vehicles. Follow Rainer on Twitter @redy2rol.

This is the second year of the larger and more modern redesigned QX50 with the 2.0L turbo charged variable compression engine matched with a continuously variable transmission (CVT).

The major changes for 2020 include even more refined leather and suede interior trim options. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration now comes with a new infotainment system as standard equipment.

With the 2020 QX50, even the base “Pure” trim now includes an excellent array of comfort, convenience and safety features.

Performance

There are five trims available across the QX50 line up.

Engine, powertrain, suspension, and brakes are all the same. The power comes from a 2.0L 4 – cylinder turbo variable compression engine that replaced the prior V-6 that was known for being too thirsty.

With the variable compression engine, the idea was to get the best of two worlds – more power at low compression and better fuel efficiency at high compression. This is matched with a continuously variable transmission that again, is designed to optimize fuel efficiency.

I found the power/acceleration to be quite good with the 258 hp and 280 lb-ft of torque that this combination provides. However, the transmission did not provide a smooth transition especially during the first few “gears”. This irregular linear power delivery is not noticeable at normal driving speeds but may become an irritant in stop and go traffic.

QX50 Trim Levels

Trim Pure Essential ProAssist Sensory Autograph $44,998 $49,998 $53,798 $57,098 $58,598 Engine 2.0L VC Turbo 4 2.0L VC Turbo 4 2.0L VC Turbo 4 2.0L VC Turbo 4 2.0L VC Turbo 4 HP 258 258 258 258 258 Torque 280 lb-ft 280 lb-ft 280 lb-ft 280 lb-ft 280 lb-ft Tranny CVT – shift by wire CVT – shift by wire CVT – shift by wire CVT – shift by wire CVT – shift by wire Wheels 19” Aluminum Alloy 19” Aluminum alloy 20” Aluminum alloy 20” Aluminum alloy 20” Aluminum alloy Tires P235/55R19 P235/55R19 P255/45R20 P255/45R20 P255/45R20

Safety features

All trims come standard with the full array of safety features that we have come to expect including:

AWD

Stability and traction control systems

ABS, brake force distribution and brake assist

Blind spot, rear cross traffic, forward collision assist

Cruise control

Lane departure warning

Rear parking sensors

High beam assist

Some more safety features are available on the higher trims:

The Essential trim adds their around view monitor and moving object detection.

The ProAssist trim adds intelligent cruise control, distance control assist, blind spot intervention, lane departure prevention and front parking sensors.

The Sensory trim adds ProPilot assist and heads-up display.

Style and interior comfort

This generation of the QX50 has a roomy interior, comfortable seating and lots of cargo space.

My test Sensory trim QX50 had exceptionally comfortable leather seating and lots of suede trim. Many of the driver accessible controls are well placed and easy to use. I especially liked the heads-up display that I think should become standard equipment in the very near future.

What will be attractive to many of us is the ease of entry and exit.

The new dual touch screen infotainment system looks impressive, but it really needs to be a bit more consistent, intuitive and responsive.

The rear seats can recline which is helpful for tall people coping with the lower interior height from the sunroof.

Placing a booster on the rear seat for my five-year-old grandson was painless and he really enjoyed sunscreen on his window.

A big plus with this QX50 is the amount of cargo space which is among the largest in this class of vehicle.

My first shopping experience did leave me “holding the bag” searching for some way to open the rear without using the key fob. Unfortunately, there is still no proximity or motion activated feature for this upscale trim level.

Things to consider

The 2020 QX50 is a nicely styled, comfortable luxury SUV suitable for up to five passengers. It rides well on even rougher roads and has sufficient power.

As with many turbo-charged four-cylinder engines, they seem to run better with premium fuel, and this is recommended for this newer CV compression engine as well.

What is really attractive is the price point of the base trim that now includes most of the desirable safety and convenience features that you had to add as options last year.

I always recommend that you do a reasonably comprehensive test drive of a vehicle before making a decision to purchase or lease.

Other than on the road ride comfort and responsiveness, it is also really important to actually experience how the interactive features actually work, and whether you can figure them out without using the instruction manual. This includes both voice and touch activated features.

For more automotive insights follow me on Twitter @redy2rol

