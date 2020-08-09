2020 Sonata Ultimate by Hyundai – Car Review

A long time automobile enthusiast, and competitive race driver, Rainer Beltzner provides performance driving and racing instruction for Porsche, BMW, and Ferrari owners and clubs. He's been doing this for over 25 years. Often, Rainer is found driving/teaching on one of the Canadian Tire Motorsport, Shannonville or Watkins Glen tracks. During the “off-season”, Rainer spends his spare time driving and evaluating a broad range of vehicles. Follow Rainer on Twitter @redy2rol.

The Hyundai 2020 Sonata is a completely redesigned car that will be attractive to those looking for a sleeker modern styled sedan.

Performance

Despite the four different trim levels for the 2020 Sonata, there are really only two “performance” options. You can choose the 2.5L normally aspirated 4-cylinder engine or the 1.6L turbo charged which also comes with paddle shift.

Other than the engine, paddle shifter and wheel/tire sizes, all other performance aspects of this car such as brakes, clutch type, gear ratios, steering, suspension, GVWR and fuel tanks are identical across all trims.

This does raise the question of why there are no performance benefits to the “sport” trim.

Unfortunately, all trims come with front wheel drive. There is no all-wheel drive available at the moment.

2020 Sonta Trim Levels

Trim Preferred Sport Luxury Ultimate MSRP $26,999 $31,299 $35,999 $38,599 Engine 2.5L normally aspirated 1.6L turbo charged 1.6L turbo charged 1.6L turbo charged HP 191 180 180 180 Torque 181 lb-ft 195 lb-ft 195 lb-ft 195 lb-ft Transmission 8-speed auto 8-speed auto with paddle shift 8-speed auto with paddle shift 8-speed auto with paddle shift Wheels 17”x7” Aluminum Alloy 18”x7.5” Aluminum alloy 18”x7.5” Aluminum alloy 18”x7.5” Aluminum alloy Tires P215/55R17 P235/45R18 P235/45R18 P235/45R18

The 1.6L turbo in my “test” 2020 Sonata Ultimate performed well with smooth gear changes across the 8-speeds. Shifting to the sport driving mode and using the paddle shifters did provide a more responsive drive, a bit stiffer suspension. I especially liked the engine response on downshifts.

Acceleration when entering 400 series highways as well as passing on two lane highways was more than adequate. I experienced very little body roll during speedy cornering, along with good responsive steering and braking.

During the slower city drives in stop and go traffic, I found the gear changes smooth. The overall drive comfort across bumpy city streets was also quite good.

Safety features

All trims come standard with a full array of safety features:

Stability and traction control systems

ABS, brake force distribution and brake assist

Blind spot, rear cross traffic, forward collision assist

Lane keeping, lane following assist

High beam assist and rear occupant alert

However, only the Ultimate trim provides these additional features:

Blind view monitor provides the driver with a visual of the blind spot of the turn when using the turn signal

Remote smart park assist (An excellent feature to help get into and out of tight parking spots.)

Highway driving assist and auto curve slowdown (when Adaptive Cruise Control and Lane Following are engaged)

Parking collision assist – reverse

Heads up display

For any of us that have had the experience of coming back to you parked car only to find that the car next to you has not left you enough room to get into the driver’s seat. The remote smart park assist lets you remotely start your car and move it remotely out of the parking spot.

Style and interior comfort

The 2020 Sonata has been completely restyled – with an exterior that has taken it from a “regular looking” sedan to sleek modern.

The 2020 model shows off a new front grill and sweeping headlight placement.

Two of the more noticeable changes are the addition of a low front spoiler and side skid plates that add to the modern styling. However, that low front spoiler made of plastic is just begging to be damaged by a high curb and in the winter during a heavy snowstorm. The new side skid plates almost look like running boards and will in time have someone step on them by mistake.

The interior of the Sonata is very comfortable even for a 6’6” driver – except for the placement of the drive selection that presents an uncomfortable hard surface for the driver’s right leg to rest against.

The drive selection is now by push button, and the other controls are nicely and logically presented.

If your seating preference includes leather rather than cloth, then you need to choose a trim other than the Preferred.

Both the Luxury and Ultimate trims include the premium Bose audio system with 12 speakers.

The Ultimate trim upgrades the color touch screen to a larger 10.25” with navigation as well as a 12.3” full digital display instrument cluster. The Ultimate also has heads-up display, wireless charging pad and rain sensing wipers.

Things to consider

The 2020 Sonata is a great looking car.

The base model has most of the comfort and safety features that many of us would want in a car. If you need to have a panoramic sunroof or a turbo charged engine, then you need to move up from the base model at a cost of roughly $4,500.

Most of the other features provided by the upper trims are really a matter of personal choice. As an example, having navigation capability is essential but it does not have to be provided by the manufacturer. With Apple Car Play, you can use your iPhone just as easily and it won’t require a sometime expensive software upgrade in the future.

To me, the price of choosing any of the higher trim levels is just too high when compared to the minimal new features/capabilities.

For more automotive insights follow me on Twitter @redy2rol

