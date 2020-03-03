2020 Young Women in Leadership accepting Applications

This program, now in its fourth year, will run between Tuesday, May 19th - Friday, May 22nd.

Pam Damoff, a politician, community activist and business professional with over 25 years’ corporate experience on Bay Street, was elected to represent the riding of Oakville North-Burlington in the House of Commons in the 2015 federal election. Prior to the election, Pam served as an Oakville Town Councillor from 2010-2015.

The 2020 Young Women in Leadership Program (YWIL) pairs young women with mentors from the community, giving them the opportunity to gain a role model and shadow successful women in the workplace.

Young women and gender non-conforming youth currently in high school, pursuing post-secondary education or just starting out in their careers are invited to apply. To see highlights from last year’s program click here.

The deadline for student registration is April 17th, 2020. For more information about the program, please click here and to register as a mentee, please click here.

The goals of the YWIL program are to allow young women to:

Develop an understanding of different occupations in order to make informed career choices

Increase knowledge of specific occupational skills and workplace settings

Gain career readiness skills, including the “soft skills” that employers look for in entry level workers

Build confidence in professional environments

The 2020 Young Women in Leadership program is looking for local businesses and organizations to mentor a female student for one day during the week of May 19-22. If you are interested in being a mentor or know someone who is, please contact Sarah Thomas, Community Engagement Manager at pam.damoff.c1b@parl.gc.ca or by phone at 905-847-4043.

As we prepare for International Women’s Day, I hope all Canadians will look for way to include and empower girls through programs like YWIL, and join me in pushing for equality for women in our community, across Canada and around the world.

