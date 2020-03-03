2020 Young Women in Leadership accepting Applications

By MP Pam Damoff
Tuesday, March 3, 2020
The 2020 Young Women in Leadership Program (YWIL) pairs young women with mentors from the community, giving them the opportunity to gain a role model and shadow successful women in the workplace.
Young women and gender non-conforming youth currently in high school, pursuing post-secondary education or just starting out in their careers are invited to apply. To see highlights from last year’s program click here.
The deadline for student registration is April 17th, 2020. For more information about the program, please click here and to register as a mentee, please click here.
The goals of the YWIL program are to allow young women to:
The 2020 Young Women in Leadership program is looking for local businesses and organizations to mentor a female student for one day during the week of May 19-22. If you are interested in being a mentor or know someone who is, please contact Sarah Thomas, Community Engagement Manager at pam.damoff.c1b@parl.gc.ca or by phone at 905-847-4043.
As we prepare for International Women’s Day, I hope all Canadians will look for way to include and empower girls through programs like YWIL, and join me in pushing for equality for women in our community, across Canada and around the world.
