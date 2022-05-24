Meet Oakville’s NDP candidates

NDP Ontario

In the upcoming provincial election, candidates Maeve McNaughton and Rhyan Vincent-Smith are representing the New Democratic Party in Oakville's two ridings.

Oakville riding: Maeve McNaughton

Maeve McNaughton, a fourth-year media production student at the recently renamed Toronto Metropolitan University, is the NDP candidate for the Oakville riding.

McNaughton, who graduated from a private high school in Brantford in 2015, recently posted that she is excited to see young people getting involved in politics and the future of their province.

“If nothing else, I hope my campaign can show young people that our voices matter,” she posted on LinkedIn. “We are ready and able to make change.”

McNaughton hopes to attend law school after completing her undergraduate degree and also works for a company that produces funeral tributes.

According to her online bio, she is passionate about fighting against wage inequality and food and housing insecurity.

In 2018, personal support worker Lesley Sprague represented the NDP in the Oakville riding. She finished third, behind Progressive Conservative Stephen Crawford and Liberal Kevin Flynn, capturing 16.5% of the vote.

Oakville North-Burlington: Rhyan Vincent-Smith

Oakville resident and 2009 White Oaks secondary school graduate Rhyan Vincent-Smith is the NDP candidate for the Oakville North-Burlington (ONB) riding.

He has worked as an actor, singer, songwriter and rapper. In March, he founded Beyond Unexpected Inc., a company providing marketing support to Black and racialized content producers.

“Life keeps getting harder for families in Oakville North-Burlington,” he says on his website. “Housing prices keep rising, small businesses have been put at a disadvantage and our health care system is hurting from years of Liberal and Conservative funding freezes and cuts.”

In 2018, Saima Zaidi represented the NDP in the ONB riding. She finished in second place, only nine votes ahead of Liberal Alvin Tedjo. They each captured 24.3 per cent of the vote.

Progressive Conservative Effie Triantafilopoulos won the riding with 46.4 per cent of the vote.