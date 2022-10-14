Oakville Chamber & YourTV's Oakville mayoral candidate interviews

× Expand Jason Leung on Unsplash

The Oakville Chamber of Commerce and YourTV are pleased to bring you one-on-one interviews with each candidate running for Mayor, filmed at the YourTV Studios last week. Each candidate was asked the same questions and the order they are listed was determined by a random draw.

The Oakville Chamber and YourTV have a long-standing tradition of helping inform voters during election campaigns and both organizations are strictly non-partisan. Our goal is to help the community make the most informed decisions possible when casting their ballots.

We hope you enjoy this unique opportunity to get to know each of the candidates running for Mayor of Oakville, and to better understand their priorities for our town.

- France Fournier, President & CEO

Please find the links to each interview below. Thank you to YourTV for producing these videos.

Interview with Oakville Mayoral Candidate Julia Hanna: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UZ4sUzb4RWc

Interview with Oakville Mayoral Candidate Rob Burton: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uQMCxUBN00s

Interview with Oakville Mayoral Candidate Jack Kukolic: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c5-kSUnTvgI

