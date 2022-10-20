Oakville municipal election 2022 - why your vote matters

Emil Kalibradov on Unsplash
Would you allow a stranger to access your bank account to pay your bills and manage your home? Would you be careful about the person you chose? Would you be looking at their credentials and checking their references?
When you go to your community centre or public library, use a sports field, enjoy a walk along a trail, deal with congested streets, get frustrated over parking, worry about that house being built beside you, send your child to school or wonder when your street will be plowed - all of those are under the purview of the town and region.
This is what our mayor, councillors, school trustees and regional chair are ultimately entrusted to do.
Oakville's mayor and town councillors oversee multi-million dollar annual budgets; Halton's regional council oversees an $850 million annual budget; Halton District School Board trustees control a yearly budget of $800 million. They are responsible for hiring and managing thousands of people and billions of dollars of assets, from community centres, arenas, and public trails to garbage trucks and buses.
All of this comes from our property taxes, permit fees and user fees, which they set. They are spending your money, the money you worked hard to make and save.
Who gets elected matters to all of us and will impact our lives for at least the next four years. But the decisions they make could impact our community for years to come.
If you haven't voted in the municipal election already, your last opportunity will be on Monday, Oct. 24, with polls closing at 8:00 p.m. Don't be unpleasantly surprised when you look at your bank account in four years.
Click here to find out where you can vote.
