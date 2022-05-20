A plan for affordability that puts you first

× Expand Alison Gohel

Affordability is a key issue that’s on everybody’s minds these days. From rising food prices to increased transportation costs and congestion to unattainable housing costs, we’re feeling pressure everywhere.

Governments can either be part of the problem or part of the solution.

The OntarioLiberal Party wants to build a province that works for everyone while the FordConservatives want to support only some of us.

Whether it’s supporting billionaire mega-grocers and big box stores or building a highway over farmland that grows the food we eat or revoking the minimum wage increase only to reinstate it for political gain, the Ford Conservatives are not looking out for you.

The Ontario Liberal plan for affordability puts you first. In every part of our plan –housing, economic growth, health care, education and climate action – we’re addressing how to drive down costs and improve affordability in your day-to-day life. And we also understand that when it comes to the cost of living, people are looking for immediate relief.

The Ontario Liberals will cut the cost of public transit fares to $1 per ride until 2024. For the average commuter on the Lakeshore West GO train line, returning full-time to the office this fall, this could mean a savings of more than $250 per month.

For a family off our travelling into the city for a Blue Jays game, that could be a savings of $40, not to mention eliminating the time spent sitting in traffic and the cost to park.

Another way the Ontario Liberal plan will lower your costs right away is by removing the provincial 8% HST on prepared food under $20. This will be added relief to those who grab a coffee and a muffin or bagel on their way into the office or for busy parents who need to pick up a meal for their kids before rushing out the door to get to a lesson or game.

Saving you money while saving you time is just one way to help you every day.

Housing affordability is also top of mind. One of the main reasons housing costs are high is because demand is greater than supply.

An Ontario Liberal government will get more homes built, we’ll go after the rules and red-tape that are driving up home costs and prices and we’ll deliver province-wide rent control so that Ontarians have more affordable options of where they can live.

Affordability affects everyone in different ways in different stages of life.

An OntarioLiberal government will implement $10 per day before- and after-school care and refund families an average of $2,750 per child through a retroactive childcare fee reduction.

While the Ford government stalled on childcare, the Ontario Liberals will move quickly to provide this help.

Not only are families feeling the pinch, higher living costs have hit seniors on fixed incomes particularly hard. That’s why we’re increasing the Old Age Security top-up for eligible seniors by $1,000 more per year.

Helping everyone – at all stages of life – to make ends meet is more important than ever.

I am proud to be running as the Ontario Liberal Candidate for Oakville because after four tough years, I believe we deserve better. I believe the Ontario Liberal plan is smart; it puts people first; it addresses cost-of-living today, and makes life better for the next generation.

I would be honoured to represent the people of Oakville and I hope I can count on your vote on June 2nd.

Alison Gohel is the Ontario Liberal Candidate for Oakville. The Ontario election is on June 2nd.

For more information about Alison and the Ontario Liberal plan please visit www.alisongohel.com.

