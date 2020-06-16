// Paste this code as high in the of the page as possible: // Additionally, paste this code immediately after the opening tag:

25th Oakville Awards for Business Excellence Finalists

25th Oakville Award for Business Excellence Nominees

By

Tuesday, June 16, 2020 10:15 am  ·  0 Comments

25th Oakville Awards for Business Excellence Finalists
Khal Zaid-Kaylani, President of the Rotary Club of Oakville West and Tim Caddigan, Chair of the Board, Oakville Chamber of Commerce announced the nominees of the 25th Oakville Awards for Business Excellence on June 15, 2020. A virtual presentation will take place on June 22, 2020 on Facebook Live.

Photo credit: Oakville Chamber of Commerce & Rotary Club of Oakville West

Find Oakville's Cheapest Gas
Advertisement

Related Articles

About the Author

Nolan A Machan

Nolan A Machan

Nolan Machan is the Publisher of OakvilleNews.Org and has over 41 years of local Oakville knowledge. He is committed to providing Oakville residents with the most up-to-date information about our great town.

Latest posts (See all)

Advertisement

The Oakville Chamber of Commerce and the Rotary Club of Oakville West  announced the finalists of the 25th Oakville Awards for Business Excellence (OABE).  On Monday, June 22nd  the winners will be celebrated live on Facebook at 8:00pm.

“This year 82 Oakville businesses were nominated for the awards. We offer our congratulations to the 33 businesses that were selected by our judges as finalists for one of the prestigious awards” stated Khal Zaid-Kaylani, President of the Rotary Club of Oakville West.

OABE Categories

  • Large Business
  • Midsize Business
  • Small Business
  • Professional Service Provider
  • Service Industry
  • Entrepreneur
  • Young Person – Entrepreneur/Professional
  • Conservation Leadership
  • Tourism
  • Charity/Not-for-Profit
  • Business Icon
  • Community Builder

 

“This year has been tough for many of our local businesses, so it is especially important this year to recognize the tenaciousness, fortitude and commitment of our finalists” added Tim Caddigan, Chair of the Board, Oakville Chamber of Commerce.

“Throughout the awards judging, they have exhibited the entrepreneurial spirit and drive that is essential to running a successful business. We need them in Oakville as important contributors to our economy and the engine of our community-wide recovery. We want to congratulate each finalist and offer best wishes for their continued success,” continued Caddigan.

25th Oakville Awards for Business Excellence Finalists

RBC Royal Bank Large Business of the Year

 

Bell Mid-size Business of the Year

 

Henderson Partners LLP Small Business of the Year

 

O’Connor MacLeod Hanna LLP Professional Services Provider of the Year

 

Morris Mercanti Service Industry Award

 

Advertisement

Cogeco Entrepreneur of the Year

 

KPMG Professional or Entrepreneur of the Year (YPEG Award)

 

Oakville Hydro Conservation Leadership Award

 

Visit Oakville Tourism Excellence Award

 

Oakville Awards for Business Excellence will also be awarded to the following organizations for their outstanding achievements:

About the Oakville Awards for Business Excellence

The Oakville Awards for Business Excellence are dedicated to recognizing exemplary models for business excellence and community service by Oakville’s businesses and the invaluable contribution they make to Oakville’s economic development, unique character and outstanding quality of life.

Advertisement

Tags:

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Advertisement
Advertisement

Follow Us...

Email Newsletter Icon Twitter Icon Facebook Icon Pinterest Icon Instagram Icon RSS Feed Icon

Oakville Traffic

Loading... [Refresh]

Oakville News Twitter Feed