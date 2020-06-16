Khal Zaid-Kaylani, President of the Rotary Club of Oakville West and Tim Caddigan, Chair of the Board, Oakville Chamber of Commerce announced the nominees of the 25th Oakville Awards for Business Excellence on June 15, 2020. A virtual presentation will take place on June 22, 2020 on Facebook Live.

The Oakville Chamber of Commerce and the Rotary Club of Oakville West announced the finalists of the 25th Oakville Awards for Business Excellence (OABE). On Monday, June 22nd the winners will be celebrated live on Facebook at 8:00pm.

“This year 82 Oakville businesses were nominated for the awards. We offer our congratulations to the 33 businesses that were selected by our judges as finalists for one of the prestigious awards” stated Khal Zaid-Kaylani, President of the Rotary Club of Oakville West.

OABE Categories

Large Business

Midsize Business

Small Business

Professional Service Provider

Service Industry

Entrepreneur

Young Person – Entrepreneur/Professional

Conservation Leadership

Tourism

Charity/Not-for-Profit

Business Icon

Community Builder

“This year has been tough for many of our local businesses, so it is especially important this year to recognize the tenaciousness, fortitude and commitment of our finalists” added Tim Caddigan, Chair of the Board, Oakville Chamber of Commerce.

“Throughout the awards judging, they have exhibited the entrepreneurial spirit and drive that is essential to running a successful business. We need them in Oakville as important contributors to our economy and the engine of our community-wide recovery. We want to congratulate each finalist and offer best wishes for their continued success,” continued Caddigan.

25th Oakville Awards for Business Excellence Finalists

RBC Royal Bank Large Business of the Year

Bell Mid-size Business of the Year

Henderson Partners LLP Small Business of the Year

O’Connor MacLeod Hanna LLP Professional Services Provider of the Year

Morris Mercanti Service Industry Award

Cogeco Entrepreneur of the Year

KPMG Professional or Entrepreneur of the Year (YPEG Award)

Oakville Hydro Conservation Leadership Award

Visit Oakville Tourism Excellence Award

Oakville Awards for Business Excellence will also be awarded to the following organizations for their outstanding achievements:

Acclaim Health was the recipient of the Community Builder of the Year sponsored by Genworth

Halton Industry Education Council (HIEC) was the recipient of the Charity/Not-For-Profit Excellence Award sponsored by CN

Barrington’s was recognized as a Oakville’s Business Icon

About the Oakville Awards for Business Excellence

The Oakville Awards for Business Excellence are dedicated to recognizing exemplary models for business excellence and community service by Oakville’s businesses and the invaluable contribution they make to Oakville’s economic development, unique character and outstanding quality of life.

