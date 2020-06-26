25th Oakville Awards for Business Excellence Recipients

Advertisement

On Monday, June 22, 2020 the Oakville Chamber of Commerce and the Rotary Club of Oakville West hosted the 25thAnnual Oakville Awards for Business Excellence live on Facebook! This was the first time the awards were presented virtually.

25th Oakville Awards for Business Excellence Winners

RBC Royal Bank Large Business of the Year

AtlasCare Heating, Cooling & Plumbing

Altas care was established in 1932. It employs over 100 people. In 1986 it was purchased by Roger Grochmal and in 2006 they moved to Oakville. Roger Grochmal and his son Michael have created this great company which provides maintenance, care and replacement for HVAC, plumbing and drainage systems.

In large part, the growth of AtlasCare can be attributed to excellent customer service, continuous learning and innovation.

AltasCare has a well defined company culture and a deep commitment to their employees, making it an excellent place to work.

Bell Mid-size Business of the Year

OTBx Air, Photography & Videography

Starting with a drone and a dream, this visionary company has quickly become a one-stop solution for corporate and real estate, photograph and videography needs. With a growth mindset and a scalable model, the business has expanded across the country, and continues to offer new and innovative solutions to their clients.

Henderson Partners LLP Small Business of the Year

WindowFix.ca

The business had to change drastically in 2013 when one of the owners had a significant medical situation that caused them to streamline the business and at that time they decided to focus on the niche business of window repairs exclusively.

The business is based on a formidable reputation, reliable and trustworthy company – This is confirmed with almost 200- 5 star reviews on Google.

They have built their green business by showing clients that they can fix their windows for the fraction of the cost of a new window… what a business model! Their process makes it easier for clients and more effective for their employees to allow the business to continue to grow and we expect to see them expand in the future as they continue to service more areas.

Given the way they have turned this business into a success after the hurdles they have faced, we can’t wait to see the success they can turn around from the current economic situations we are facing.

O’Connor MacLeod Hanna LLP Professional Services Provider of the Year

16 Mile Dental

This recipient of the O’Connor MacLeod Hanna Professional Services Provider believes a smile reveals a lot about one’s emotions, personality and physical health. As a new immigrant to Canada, working in a factory with their spouse, Dr. Salim returned to school to set an example for her young family to live out their passion. Her practice embodies that passion, blending art and science with the latest technologies to help every client achieve their best smile.

The Morris Mercanti Service Industry Award

Zahara’s Boutique

Born 8 years ago out of a family member’s inability to find suitable clothing, this women’s clothing boutique was created to provide empowerment through fashion, sourcing natural fabrics to provide comfortable and flattering attire.

A non-conventional compensation structure encourages staff to build relationships and get to know clients well. The retail location itself is a warm and inviting oasis where customers can escape into a relaxing and enjoyable shopping experience. Embracing on-line retailing has also provided a boost. The results speak for themselves – loyal clients, loyal staff and a decision to expand to a second location in Muskoka later this year.

Cogeco Entrepreneur of the Year

Maria Robertson of The New Mummy Company

Maria Robertson’s passion for newborn care and family support has been the driving force behind the success and innovation of The New Mummy Company.

After moving to Canada from Ireland, she identified an opportunity in the newborn care market which has evolved into a thriving business. Through continued development of unique service offerings and expanding coverage across Canada, The New Mummy Company has become a leader in newborn care. The growth that The New Mummy Company has experienced over the past several years is a product of Maria Robertson’s passion, leadership and entrepreneurship.

KPMG Young Professional or Entrepreneur of the Year (YPEG Award)

Melisa Gaetani of Tino-Gaetani & Carusi Chartered Professional Accountants

Melisa Gartani truly exemplifies the criteria of extraordinary energy, inspiration, leadership and innovation.

After completing her qualifications as a Chartered Professional Accountant at a “Big 4” firm, she continued her education, earning a Master’s degree and a Ph.D in Accounting, as well as a human resources professional designation. She lives and works in Oakville and is involved with local charities, including the “Chuckles for Charity” event and the Oakville Hospital Foundation.

Since joining Tino-Gaetani Carusi as a partner, she has been pivotal to the firm by expanding the business into new areas such as human resource consulting, business and advisory services, and exploring AI technology to leverage data to support systematic growth. On top of all this, she maintains her role as a professor at the University of Waterloo, coaches baseball, and maintains a small life coaching practice on the side. This woman is truly a role model for other young professionals.

Oakville Hydro Conservation Leadership Award

Collins Aerospace

Collins Aerospace is world class engineering and manufacturing facility. It is engaged in the manufacturing and servicing of systems and components for aircraft, helicopters, and spacecraft.

With corporate goals of the efficient use of energy and the reduction of green house gas emissions, Collins Aerospace implemented daily utility data collection, facility energy assessment and strategic energy projects.

Last year they completely replaced an outdated lighting system will 1700 LED fixtures without impacting production. This change saved 1800 megawatts hours and 200 kilowatts, which is enough to power 200 homes for one year.

Visit Oakville Tourism Excellence Award

Sugar Suite

Sugar Suite has become a destination for customers in search of Allergen-free, gluten-free and vegan options.

Kenzie Goodall and her team promote this Downtown Oakville business to a broad audience through digital and social media, and have taken orders for custom items like wedding cakes from as far away as Muskoka.

Sugar Suite participates in wedding shows and has been featured in national blogs, wedding magazines and on CTV – putting this local business on the national stage.

At the heart of Sugar Suite’s success is its friendly and welcoming customer experience delivery – getting to know each customer personally in order to provide product that is customized to meet their individual need.



Genworth Community Builder Award

Acclaim Health

Serving the community for over 85 years, Acclaim Health’s team of health care professionals aided by a small army of volunteers, assisted over 25,000 clients last year alone. Their leadership at both the local and provincial levels is making community care more accessible and more integrated for families.

Talk about building community and bringing people together.

CN Charity/Not-For-Profit Excellence Award

Halton Industry Education Council (HIEC)

For three decades HIEC has been developing and delivering innovative programs and services that leverage technologies, advance community collaboration, inspire mentorship, and help young people succeed.

Through the Career Awareness Program, HIEC supports 7,000 students a year as they prepare to transition into high school. The program is for grade 7 students and helps them identify their individual values, skills and interests.

Oakville’s Business Icon

Barrington’s

Barrington Family has been in the outerwear business since 1850. Originating as furriers, six generations on, Paul Barrington continues the family tradition by offering the finest furs from around the world in addition to designer shearlings, leather, cloth coats and accessories.

Barrington’s is located in a beautiful heritage building on Lakeshore Road and is one of the longest standing retail store in Downtown Oakville. Growing up Paul would head straight to the store after school to finish homework, run errands and learn the tricks of the fur trade from his father. He learned the importance of customer service, always seeing his father go above and beyond to ensure every customer was satisfied.

Paul took over the store in 1992 and has broadened the product mix adding cloth coats, shearlings, gloves, scarves and handbags in addition to furs and fur repurposing. Paul’s wife Brenda looks after the buying and stays on top of fashion trends. Paul and Brenda travel the world’s fashion markets, from Montreal to New York, Paris to Milan, to bring the most interesting and unique outerwear to the Oakville community. They are also very proud of their private label collection, which is made from imported Italian fabrics, and manufactured in Canada

Barrington’s has developed a strong online presence, with a website offering online shopping and using social media to promote their products. However, Paul believes these are added layers to the business; the in-store customer experience is still their strength and focus. Barrington’s proudly counts third generation customers, as fur coats are passed from generation to generation, at times re-fitted or repurposed into blankets – and yes, even teddy bears.

Paul and Brenda were born and raised in Oakville and love the community. They’ve been in Downtown Oakville for a long time and expect to stay for many years to come. Iconic!

Congratulations to all the nominees and award winners who demonstrated business excellence.

24th Oakville Awards for Business Excellence Winners

