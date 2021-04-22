$3.5 million supports Halton's health, safety and well-being programs and services

Halton Region invests $3.5 million in programs and services that support residents' health, safety, and well-being through the Halton Region Community Investment Fund (HRCIF) in 2021. This investment also supports the needs of vulnerable populations during the COVID-19 pandemic and addresses needs identified through the Halton Community Safety and Well-Being (CSWB) planning initiative.
“By investing in community-based non-profit organizations, we can help ensure that essential services are available to those who need them most,” said Halton Regional Chair Gary Carr. “This funding is one of the ways we are supporting our community during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond. Thank you to everyone who is helping us move forward together.”
Programs that have received funding through the HRCIF continue to address a broad range of human service needs and priorities, including initiatives that strengthen our community's health, safety, and well-being. HRCIF has approved a total of 31 new grants to date in 2021. Some of the investments include:
- $30,000 to the Bob Rumball Canadian Centre of Excellence for the Deaf to support active living, education and inclusion among older adults who are deaf;
- $80,480 to the Oak Park Neighbourhood Centre to provide hub-based supports for residents in an at-risk community in Oakville;
- $30,000 to Halton Women’s Place to upgrade the security system at its shelter locations;
- $26,690 to Christian Horizons to provide workshops that support internet safety for individuals with a developmental disability. They operate two facilities in Oakville.
- $30,000 to the Syrian Canadian Foundation to provide online education and social connection sessions for Arabic speaking newcomer women;
- $139,895 to the Housing Help Centre for Hamilton-Wentworth (operating in Halton) to support clients with complex needs to have long-term housing success; and
- $107,540 to support the Halton Equity and Diversity Roundtable to implement initiatives to strengthen equity and inclusion.
On an ongoing basis in 2021, Applications for funding through the HRCIF continue to be accepted to respond to emergent needs and address the continued impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizations that meet eligibility criteria may submit their application through the application form on halton.ca.
For more information on the HRCIF and a complete list of the programs and services that received funding, visit the HRCIF webpage on halton.ca or call 311.