$3.5 million supports Halton's health, safety and well-being programs and services

Halton Region invests $3.5 million in programs and services that support residents' health, safety, and well-being through the Halton Region Community Investment Fund (HRCIF) in 2021. This investment also supports the needs of vulnerable populations during the COVID-19 pandemic and addresses needs identified through the Halton Community Safety and Well-Being (CSWB) planning initiative.

“By investing in community-based non-profit organizations, we can help ensure that essential services are available to those who need them most,” said Halton Regional Chair Gary Carr. “This funding is one of the ways we are supporting our community during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond. Thank you to everyone who is helping us move forward together.”

Programs that have received funding through the HRCIF continue to address a broad range of human service needs and priorities, including initiatives that strengthen our community's health, safety, and well-being. HRCIF has approved a total of 31 new grants to date in 2021. Some of the investments include:

On an ongoing basis in 2021, Applications for funding through the HRCIF continue to be accepted to respond to emergent needs and address the continued impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizations that meet eligibility criteria may submit their application through the application form on halton.ca.

For more information on the HRCIF and a complete list of the programs and services that received funding, visit the HRCIF webpage on halton.ca or call 311.