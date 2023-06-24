30-minute recipe for grilled beef on roasted bone marrow draped in burnt butter

× Expand Michele Bogle Spiced burnt butter draped over grilled beef and roasted bone marrow 30-Minute Meal Recipe

This recipe is an adaptation of the popular Filipino dish Beef Kilawin. This simpler version is still chock full of flavour, with layers of ingredients to give it enough mouth-watering taste for a quick meal that’ll satisfy the palate.

The meat is grilled on both sides for two minutes, long enough to give it the smoky flavour and a medium-rare cook, making this meal a perfect addition to this month’s series of 30-minute dishes.

The beef is combined with a vinegar and herb dressing, garnished with ginger and onions, but in this recipe the additional spices are caramelized with the butter into a luxe sauce to drape over the beef. This process yields a stronger flavour profile for your dish.

Why not pair this meal with a glass of red Zinfandel? This wine’s dark fruit and smoky notes will complement this food suitably.

Burnt butter sauce over grilled beef on roasted bone marrow

Recipe by Michele Bogle

PREPARATION TIME: 30 min YIELD: 4 servings

Equipment

Grill, 2 shallow baking dishes, parchment paper, saucepan with lid, stirring spoon, grilling tongs, sharp kitchen knife, cutting board, measuring cup, measuring spoon, medium nonstick skillet, heat resistant spatula, medium-sized mixing bowl, 2 forks

Ingredients

2 cups rice

2 cups okra

4 steaks

4 beef bone marrow pieces, halved lengthwise

½ cup parsley leaves, chopped

½ cup apple cider vinegar

⅓ cup dried coriander

⅔ cup olive oil, divided

½ cup unsalted butter

2 small onions, finely chopped

6 cloves garlic, minced

⅓ cup dried ginger

⅓ cup low sodium soy sauce

Salt

Ground pepper

Instructions

Step 1

Prepare rice per the instructions on the packaging. Directions vary by brand.

Step 2

Position two racks in the oven to allow for even space between each pan; one for the bone marrow and one for the okra.

Preheat the oven to 400℉.

Prepare a shallow baking pan with parchment paper. Set four pieces of bone marrow on the pan, marrow side up. Drizzle olive oil over each. Add a pinch of salt and ground pepper. Bake for 20 minutes, or until the marrow is soft and lightly golden.

Step 3

Wash and pat the okra dry. On a cutting board, trim off the stems. Prepare the second baking pan with parchment paper and spread the okra evenly around the pan. Sprinkle with olive oil. Roast the pieces for 15 minutes, or until lightly browned and tender. Shake the pan occasionally for a more uniform colour.

Step 4

In a skillet, add a ⅓ cup of olive oil, onions, garlic, and ginger. Cook the medley on medium-high heat for 2 minutes, then reduce the heat to medium for an additional 8 minutes, or until the mixture has browned, stirring occasionally. On medium-low, add the soy sauce and simmer for an additional minute.

Preheat the grill on high.

Drop the heat to low, and add the butter. Heat until the butter fully melts and the mixture is well blended. Remove from heat.

Step 5

Lightly season steaks with salt and ground pepper. Place them on the grill, searing both sides for 2 minutes each.

Remove the meat from the heat and allow it to cool to the touch. Trim the fat. Remove any bone. Dice the meat into ¼ inch pieces.

Step 6

In the mixing bowl combine the coriander, chopped parsley, and apple cider. With two forks, gently toss the meat with the herbs until fully incorporated.

Note: Sizes of meat portions may vary. Remember to balance the herb blend and spiced butter sauce by adjusting to taste.

To serve, place roasted marrow onto plates. Top with grilled beef mixture, then pour the warm spiced butter sauce over the top. Add a side of rice and roasted okra. Enjoy!