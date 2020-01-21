3D Animation Master of Arts expedited by Sheridan & IADT

Susan Atkinson is the Manager of Communications at Sheridan College. She is a graduate of University of Toronto.

Advertisement

Sheridan College – long considered a world-leading destination for undergraduate animation education – has partnered with the Institute of Art, Design Technology (IADT) in Dún Laoghaire, Ireland to offer graduates of two of its post-graduate certificate programs advanced entry into IADT’s Master of Arts in 3D Animation.

Five Sheridan graduates have begun their studies in Ireland this January. They are eligible to complete the 12-month Master of Arts program in Ireland in just four months as a result of the credit given to them for their prior learning at Sheridan.

To be eligible, students must have graduated from either the post graduate certificate in Computer Animation or Digital Creature Animation as well completed an online course in Research Methodologies.

“IADT is a wonderful partner and this program aligns directly with Sheridan’s strategic priorities,” says Dr. Janet Morrison, President and Vice Chancellor. “For over 50 years, graduates of our undergraduate animation programs have made their mark in industry. Five have earned Oscars. Others have opened their own studios. Another has been named to the Order of Canada. What our students lack is unfettered access to academically rigorous, graduate level, animation education in Canada. This new partnership will enable our graduates to further advance their education by developing new skills, honing existing competencies, undertaking advanced research and gaining a graduate credential. Critically, this will qualify them to teach in undergraduate programs themselves.”

“IADT is excited to launch this MA in 3D animation in partnership with Sheridan College,” says Rónán Ó Muirthile, Head of the Department of Film & Media at The National Film School. It is a fantastic opportunity to educate the creative leaders of the future and grow the international 3D animation industry.”

Employment opportunities for graduates exist across all levels of the animation industry, visual special effects, television, online content providers, the broadcast media, advertising agencies, production facilities, in-house production facilities, civil bodies, and any group involved in the creation and distribution of audio-visual content.

About IADT

Ireland’s only institute of art, design and technology with a specific focus on the creative cultural and technological sectors, a campus alive with ideas, innovation and entrepreneurial activity. Programmes in both the Faculty of Film, Art + Creative Technologies and the Faculty of Enterprise + Humanities are unique in that they combine practical, transferrable skills with academic learning.

IADT believe in being active in research and practice, students get to work with fantastic staff, many of whom are internationally acclaimed in their fields.

The modern campus in Dún Laoghaire, Co. Dublin is currently home to over 2500 students and staff with outstanding facilities and a lively, friendly atmosphere.

Share this: Facebook

Email

Pinterest

Twitter

Reddit

Telegram

LinkedIn



Tags:

3D Animation, Computer Animation, Digital Creature Animation, Employment Opportunities, IADT, Institute of Art Design Technology, Master of Arts, Research Methodologies Course, Sheridan College