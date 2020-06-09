5 Drive-In reopened for business once again

Tyler Collins has been a reporter with Oakville News since 2016. Covering local news and live events, he specializes in film, theatre, and entertainment. He comes from Campbellton, NB, and has lived in North Oakville over 20 years. Tyler is a proud graduate of Journalism and Performing Arts from Sheridan College. Twitter: @MrTyCollins

The movies have returned to Oakville. New releases aren’t exactly the same, but with Oakville’s 5 Drive-In reopened, a small number of big movies have returned.

The 5 Drive-In is one of two independently operated cinemas in town (along with Film.Ca Cinemas) and been playing movies since 1964. The drive-in reopened last Saturday night, June 6th, to sold out crowds. Premier Doug Ford announced outdoor drive-ins across the province could open as of May 31st.

All Oakville cinemas have been closed since mid-March because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Vehicles are being distanced from each other in response. That also means all screens are only sold to 50% capacity each night.

Tickets have become more in-demand for the movies with heightened interest and lower availability. But the 5 Drive-In reopened means Oakville families have expanded options for entertainment outside their homes.

Crowds on Saturday’s opening night had cars lined up both the North and South directions on Ninth Line (where the entrance is.) All tickets must be purchased in advance for now. Vehicles without pre-purchased tickets were being turned away at the entrance.

All showtimes sold out on the cinema’s three screens both Saturday and Sunday this weekend. Screen 3, the Cosmic, has also been sold out every night so far due to its smaller capacity than the other two. Tickets for smaller screens are regularly selling out a few days in advance.

What’s Playing at Reopening

Premier theatres has programmed a few new releases from the spring and some old favourites in its first week reopening.

Screen 1, the Starlight, is playing Trolls: World Tour and 1982’s E.T. the Extra Terrestrial

Screen 2, the Sunset, is playing The Invisible Man and The Hunt

And Cosmic, Screen 3, is playing Bad Boys for Life and brand-new The Wretched

Until the province allows the snack bar to reopen, outside food and beverages are temporarily allowed at the 5 Drive-In. Guests are, however, responsible for disposing of their own garbage and recycling outside the theatre. Screen swapping between movies is still prohibited.

5 Drive-In is now reopen nightly. Tickets are only available in advance until further notice. You can purchase them online here.

