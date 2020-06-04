$5 million in Gas Tax municipal funds arriving early

Thomas Desormeaux is a reporter and writer who lives close to the border of Oakville and Mississauga. He has lived in the GTA for his entire life and is interested in global events, politics and government. follow on twitter @TommyDesormeaux

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Monday that $2.2 billion of the Federal Gas Tax Fund (GTF) will be distributed to municipalities earlier than usual. Oakville will receive about $5.9 million.

The federal government usually distributes money from the fund to Canadian cities and towns in two payments: one in July and the second in November. Given the drop in revenue that municipalities are facing, the government has decided to give out the entire yearly sum at the end of June.

The Gas Tax Fund

Proceeds from the GTF must be used to help communities with infrastructure projects. Last year, the province of Ontario received $816 million directly from the fund. The money is distributed on a per capita basis (larger populations receive more).

The infrastructure projects fall into 14 different types of spending, including: public transit, waste management systems, cultural infrastructure and increased municipal capacity.

In the COVID era however, Oakville has a greater need for money that can be put towards offsetting the costs of economic shutdowns and new safety precautions.

It is illegal for municipalities to run deficits in Ontario. That means that the money that Oakville loses during the pandemic has to be recovered from existing funds. To accomplish this, Town Council has already approved delaying projects and laying off more than 900 part-time workers.

In a press conference on Monday, the prime minister said that he knows communities need money from the gas tax immediately. “There is a need right now for liquidity, for support as they deal with this crisis,” he said. “We know how important our cities and towns are, to the success of Canadians, the success of our country’s economy.”

This funding comes during a time of crisis for Canadian communities. In April, the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM) calculated that towns and cities will be facing a sum of at least $10 billion in losses as a result of the pandemic.

Making up for Losses in Oakville

The loss of town revenue from services such as transit has created an estimated $13.4 million hole in the budget. The decision by council to waive penalty and interest fees on unpaid property taxes accounts for $2 million alone. So far, council has dipped into Oakville’s reserve funds as well as delayed 185 capital projects.

According to Acting Corporate Services Commissioner Nancy Sully, Oakville will receive $5,880,133 from the expedited funding. She points out that this money was already accounted for in the town’s financial outlook. More will be needed to deal with financial issues during and after COVID.

“While the Federal Government’s Gas Tax announcement is a good start, it does not provide any new money and can only be used for capital projects,” she says. “As such it doesn’t help us with the impact of COVID-19 on the town budget.”

Representatives from municipalities in the GTA have been lobbying the provincial and federal governments for more help with finances. Halton representatives, including MP Pam Damoff, Regional Chair Gary Carr and Oakville Mayor Rob Burton released a statement today calling for immediate support. They too, appreciate the GTF but believe that more needs to be done.

“This is a good first step as it provides immediate liquidity,” the statement reads. “We appreciate the prime minister acknowledging that more is needed.”

Future costs during COVID

Even when economic recovery begins, there will be additional costs if the Town of Oakville is to abide by new safety guidelines. There will also be needs like better internet capability in Halton if people continue to work from home.

“Without the joint financial support of the federal and provincial governments, we are going to see substantial property tax increases, reduced services, and more layoffs,” the Halton joint statement says. “We can all agree that this would undermine economic recovery.”

Negotiation between levels of government is likely to continue with the aim of repairing municipal economies without substantial cuts.

“We continue to work with both federal and provincial governments to find ways to recover from our operating losses,” Sully says.

