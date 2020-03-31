69 Firearms seized after the arrest of a man in Oakville

Barrett Gabriel is a detective sergeant with the 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau of the Halton Regional Police Service.

Advertisement

​Halton Regional Police Service officers have seized 69 firearms and laid 17 charges after an investigation that began in Oakville.

On the morning of March 26, 2020, officers were called to an Oakville residence in regards to a male in possession of a firearm. Responding officers located and arrested the suspect with a loaded handgun. No injuries were sustained during the arrest and no shots were fired.

Investigation revealed the suspect was also the owner of numerous registered firearms and the 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau executed public safety warrants in Burlington and Stoney Creek. As a result, 69 restricted, non-restricted, and prohibited firearms were seized by police.

A 60 year old man from Stoney Creek has been charged with 17 firearm and prohibited weapons offences.

He was held for a bail hearing in Milton.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Constable Shane Glenfield of the 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4747 ext. 2216.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. “See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers” at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

People charged with a crime are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

The name of the suspect is available on the Halton Regional Police Service’s website.

Share this: Facebook

Email

Pinterest

Twitter

Reddit

Telegram

LinkedIn



Tags:

Halton Regional Police Service, loaded handgun, March 26 2020