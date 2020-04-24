9 Ways to Support Local Businesses – Oakville Lakeside Residents Association

As the Marketing Manager for the Downtown Oakville Business Improvement Area Milan works at attracting consumers to area. Prior to this role she was the Membership Co-ordinator for the same BIA. She is a graduate of Wilfrid Laurier University.

As we work together as a community to flatten the curve of COVID-19, Downtown Oakville businesses have modified their operations to continue to serve you in the best way possible while aligning their practices with mandates set out by the government and public health and safety.

9 ways to support local businesses

Order Takeout or Delivery. Many restaurants offer takeout, delivery (including Uber Eats ($0 delivery fee), Door Dash ($0 delivery fee on first order), and Skip the Dishes ($5 off your first order), curb side pickup options, and several are even waiving their delivery fee or offering discounts on pickup orders. Purchase Essentials from Small Businesses. For groceries, personal items and medical supplies, shop at local bakeries, grocers and pharmacies. Shop Local Online. Their brick and mortar stores are temporarily closed, but many Downtown Oakville retailers are still available online and through social media. Reschedule Appointments. Rather than cancelling your appointment, rebook for a future date, or book a virtual appointment where possible. Purchase Gift Cards for Future Use. Even if you’re not looking to shop right now, you can help tide businesses over by purchasing gift cards from your favorite stores, restaurants and services to use later or to give as gifts. Attend an Online Fitness Workout. Many local fitness and health studios are taking their workouts online. Connect with Local Businesses on Social Media. If you aren’t already, follow your favorite local businesses on social media to stay connected and up to date with what they are doing. Leave a Positive Google Review. A good review goes a long way. Let’s use this time to boost business ratings in our community! Share, Tweet or Post about Your favorite business. An easy and free way to support local

businesses and spread some positivity is to post about them on social media.

The Town of Oakville has implemented FREE PARKING during the COVID-19 outbreak so you won’t have to pay for parking if you’re stopping by to pick up food or essential items.

Times such as these affect us all, including local businesses. We wish everyone good health and thank you for your continued support.

