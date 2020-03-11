Abbey Park High School hosts second TEDxYouth Conference

By Nolan A Machan
Wednesday, March 11, 2020 2:15 pm · 0 Comments
Halton’s only TEDx conference featuring youth speakers is returning for its second year to Abbey Park High School. This year’s theme is “Solutions Made for The 21st Century”. All attendees will be immersed in each speaker’s journey through cutting-edge virtual reality technology on Thursday, March 26th.
Last November students from Grade 7 to 12 submitted TEDxYouth Speaker applications. Their applications included an executive summary as well as the structure of their speech, along with a one-minute video. Based on the creativity/originality and the potential of their idea combined with their overall speaking ability, 13 inspiring youth speakers where chosen.
The day will go beyond talks. Ontario’s Lieutenant Governor Elizabeth Dowdeswell will deliver a keynote address. The day will include interactive activities along with breakout sessions which will be engaging and moving.
After the conference is done, the audience is guaranteed to feel inspired and hopeful about what today’s youth will go on to accomplish.
While the morning and afternoon sessions are similar in how they are structured, they are not the same. Tickets can be purchased for the morning and/or afternoon session. The cost for each session is $20 and tickets are available on Eventbrite.
Guests purchasing tickets to just one session will not miss out on the TEDxYouth@AbbeyParkHS experience. Guests purchasing tickets to the morning and afternoon session will not hear the same speeches or do the same activities in the afternoon as they did in the morning.
Guests are encouraged to purchase tickets to both sessions to get the full event experience!
