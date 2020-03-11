Abbey Park High School hosts second TEDxYouth Conference

Nolan Machan is the Publisher of OakvilleNews.Org and has over 41 years of local Oakville knowledge. He is committed to providing Oakville residents with the most up-to-date information about our great town.

Halton’s only TEDx conference featuring youth speakers is returning for its second year to Abbey Park High School. This year’s theme is “Solutions Made for The 21st Century”. All attendees will be immersed in each speaker’s journey through cutting-edge virtual reality technology on Thursday, March 26th.

Last November students from Grade 7 to 12 submitted TEDxYouth Speaker applications. Their applications included an executive summary as well as the structure of their speech, along with a one-minute video. Based on the creativity/originality and the potential of their idea combined with their overall speaking ability, 13 inspiring youth speakers where chosen.

The day will go beyond talks. Ontario’s Lieutenant Governor Elizabeth Dowdeswell will deliver a keynote address. The day will include interactive activities along with breakout sessions which will be engaging and moving.

After the conference is done, the audience is guaranteed to feel inspired and hopeful about what today’s youth will go on to accomplish.

Abbey Park High School TEDxYouth speaker line-up

Morning session (8:30 am – 12:30 pm)

Krish Joshi is a Grade 11 student from Robert Bateman High School who will be speak about combating antibiotic resistance.

Neng Li is a Grade 7 student at St. Andrew's Catholic Elementary School. His topic is "Misunderstandings".

Ameen Parthab is in Grade 12 at Woodlands Secondary School and will talk about lowering the voting age.

Sierra Vaillancourt is a Grade 12 student at St. Thomas Aquinas Secondary School who will talk about empowering problem solvers.

Victoria Dmitruczyk is in Grade 11 at Cawthra Park Secondary School who will be speaking about brain-computer interfaces.

Thea Biallas is a Grade 12 student at T. A. Blakelock High School who will talk about divorce and its impacts.

Afternoon session (1:00 pm – 5:30 pm)

Kiran Kumar is a 17 year-old in Grade 12 at Abbey Park High School who will be speaking about Elongating health spans with the Epigenome.

Jordan Dancyger is in Grade 10 at Abbey Park High School and will talk about collaborative problem solving.

Aleck Covaci is Grade 11 student at Robert Bateman High School who will speak about autonomy in the sky.

Angela Cen is a Grade 10 student at Iroquois Ridge High School who will talk about: "I don't know!" … and why that's okay.

Ethan Chiang is a Grade 9 student at White Oaks Secondary School who will speak about Janicki Omniprocessor.

Nadia Scharnhorst is in Grade 11 at Abbey Park High School who will speak about learning a second language

Rufaida Abdu is in Grade 11 at White Oaks Secondary School and will be speaking about educating girls today.

While the morning and afternoon sessions are similar in how they are structured, they are not the same. Tickets can be purchased for the morning and/or afternoon session. The cost for each session is $20 and tickets are available on Eventbrite.

Guests purchasing tickets to just one session will not miss out on the TEDxYouth@AbbeyParkHS experience. Guests purchasing tickets to the morning and afternoon session will not hear the same speeches or do the same activities in the afternoon as they did in the morning.

Guests are encouraged to purchase tickets to both sessions to get the full event experience!

