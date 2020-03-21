Accessing Halton Region Programs & Services during COVID-19

To support the containment of COVID-19, many Halton Region buildings will be closed to the public as of Monday, March 23 until further notice.

While buildings are closed, the Region will continue to provide critical services, such as waste collection, Halton Waste Management Site drop-off services, water and wastewater services, road operations, housing and paramedic services to residents and businesses. Many services will be available online, by phone or by appointment. Critical construction projects that are vital to our local economy will also continue until further notice.

“The situation surrounding COVID-19 is rapidly evolving, and we are taking all necessary measures to protect the health of our community,” ,” said Halton Regional Chair Gary Carr. “While our buildings are closed, Regional Council and staff are continuing to ensure that critical services are delivered to residents and businesses to maintain a high quality of life. I want to thank them for their commitment to serving the public during this unprecedented time.”

Halton Region Public Health is continuing to focus fully on the response to COVID-19 and protecting the health of our community.

The Region’s website, halton.ca, will continue to be updated and service information will continue to be available via phone (311, 905-825-6000, TTY 906-825-9833) and email accesshalton@halton.ca.

A drop-box is available at the Halton Regional Centre (1151 Bronte Road, Oakville) for residents and businesses to drop-off any necessary documents. Signage will be posted at Regional buildings with service access instructions. However, residents are encouraged to delay all non-essential business and consider accessing Halton Region through our website, phone or email wherever possible.

As the COVID-19 situation rapidly evolves, please visit halton.ca regularly for any updates on building closures and impacts to programs and services. For regular updates on the COVID-19 situation, including when to contact public health, please visit halton.ca/COVID19.

