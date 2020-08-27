Accidentally Released Milton Prisoner has been Found

Ryan Anderson is a Constable with the Halton Regional Police Services. He is the media relations officer.

A Milton prisoner has been found after accidentally being released last week. Amritpal Singh Aujla was recaptured earlier today, Thursday, August 27, 2020, after a ten day search.

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) located and arrested the prisoner who was released in error by staff at the Maplehurst Correctional Complex in Milton on Monday, August 17, 2020. Oakville News reported the story last week.

HRPS officers located and arrested the 28 year old Singh Aujla in North York earlier today.

Singh Aujla will face additional charges in connection with his release and arrest. Information on those charges is not yet available.​

His original arrest includes charges of drug possession, possession of stolen goods and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

The Solicitor General’s office says it is conducting a full investigation into how Aujla was mistakenly freed.

More can be learned online with the Halton Regional Police Service.

Amritpal Singh Aujla, August 27th 2020, crime, Halton Regional Police Service, milton, News, Prisoner, Province of Ontario, Solicitor General