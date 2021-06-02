HRPS Project Mover suspect found GUILTY

In 2020, the Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) Drug and Human Trafficking Unit concluded a year-long investigation titled, 'Project Mover'. Beginning in Halton in late 2019, Project Mover spanned the Greater Toronto Area, and resulted in the largest fentanyl seizure in HRPS history (10.25 kilograms), with a value of more than $4 million.

Nine individuals were arrested and faced a total of 30 charges in relation to the investigation.

One of the accused, Ian Singh (31) of Markham, was charged with multiple offences, including two counts of Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking of Fentanyl.

On May 31, 2021 the Ontario Court of Justice found Singh guilty and sentenced him to serve 15 years in prison. The 15-year sentence was given solely on the offence of Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking. This is the longest sentence ever handed out on a drug-related charge laid by the Halton Regional Police Service. The case has established a precedent (R vs. Singh) which specifies that 15 years will be the estimated starting sentence on charges resulting from possessing multiple kilograms of fentanyl.

Eight other accused individuals still face sentencing for charges laid against them as a result of Project Mover.

Deputy Chief of Regional Operations Jeff Hill stated, “In the course of the pandemic, fentanyl has been identified as a direct contributor to 87% of opioid-related deaths in the province. It truly is a scourge on society. We are grateful for the strong message sent by the judicial system to those who choose to traffic in dangerous and illicit substances. These drugs and the criminals who traffic them have no place in our region and we vow to continue to relentlessly pursue those who put our communities at risk.”

Community safety is a shared responsibility. We urge anyone who can provide information regarding the trafficking of illicit drugs to call the Drug and Human Trafficking Unit at 905-825-4777 ext. 5331. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.