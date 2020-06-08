Additional Dundas Street Evening Lane Restrictions

Advertisement

Since the summer of 2018 the region has been widening Dundas Street in Oakville from Neyagawa Blvd to Oak Park Blvd, which has caused commuting disruption. This regional project is expected to be finished by the end of this month. The last phase which is resurfacing will cause further lane restrictions during the evening hours.

The resurfacing of Dundas Street will be completed at night in order to reduce daytime traffic disruptions and to maximize safety within the work zone during the paving operation. Lane restrictions will be required.

Operations will take place nightly between the hours of 6:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. from Monday June 15, 2020 to Tuesday June 30, 2020.

If the weather does not permit the completion of the work within this timeframe, night time work will be rescheduled the following week. We will make every effort to complete the construction work as quickly as possible to lessen the impact of the lane restrictions. Emergency vehicle access and local access will be maintained at all times.

PLANNING AHEAD

To help you plan ahead for construction activity, please read the project related information below. Wherever possible, mitigation plans will be put in place to minimize disruptions.

Noise: You may experience noise as a result of Regional improvements.

You may experience noise as a result of Regional improvements. Traffic delays: Motorists should expect delays when travelling along Dundas Street during paving operations/lane restrictions. We will make every effort to minimize any potential inconvenience. Emergency vehicle access will be maintained at all times.

Motorists should expect delays when travelling along Dundas Street during paving operations/lane restrictions. We will make every effort to minimize any potential inconvenience. Emergency vehicle access will be maintained at all times. Truck traffic: You will notice occasional increases in truck traffic around the ongoing improvements. Please be aware and use extra caution while driving.

For more information about this particular project or other Regional improvement projects, visit halton.ca, email accesshalton@halton.ca or call 311.

