African Caribbean Council donates $1600 to food banks

Thomas Desormeaux is a reporter and writer who lives close to the border of Oakville and Mississauga. He has lived in the GTA for his entire life and is interested in global events, politics and government. follow on twitter @TommyDesormeaux

Advertisement

The African Caribbean Council of Halton raised and donated $1,665 dollars to food banks this month as part of their Halton Food Bank Donation Initiative.

The Council is a group that encourages bringing Halton communities together and represents people from Milton, Halton Hills, Burlington and Oakville.

The fundraising project was announced at the beginning of June and a statement the group released says it was planned in May.

“We decided to explore ways in which we could support our Halton community during COVID-19 with immediacy and impact,” it says. “this pandemic has affected us all in different ways.”

The business shutdowns during COVID-19 has created economic uncertainty for many, including people in Halton. Food banks were experiencing a 3 fold increase in demand in May 2020.

“As people of faith, we understand the need of helping out and carrying each other’s burden. As such we decided to launch the Halton Food Bank Donation Initiative,” the council wrote.

The Council raised the following funds for Halton charitable groups:

$330 for Kerr Street Mission in Oakville

Advertisement

$320 for Fare Share Food Bank in Oakville

$325 for Food for Life in Burlington

$340 for The Georgetown Breadbasket

The Council has been very active in Oakville over the past couple of months, hosting a virtual Town Hall with guests including politicians like MP Anita Anand and MPP Stephen Crawford.

Follow the ACCH’s Facebook page for news about further fundraising initiatives or for more educational resources.

Share this: Facebook

Email

Pinterest

Twitter

Reddit

Telegram

LinkedIn



Tags:

African Caribbean Council of Halton, Fare Share Food Bank, Food For Life, halton food bank donation initiative, Kerr Street Mission, MP Anita Anand, MPP Stephen Crawford, Salvation Army