African Caribbean Council donates $1600 to food banks

By

Monday, June 29, 2020

Thomas Desormeaux

Thomas Desormeaux

Thomas Desormeaux is a reporter and writer who lives close to the border of Oakville and Mississauga. He has lived in the GTA for his entire life and is interested in global events, politics and government. follow on twitter @TommyDesormeaux

The African Caribbean Council of Halton raised and donated $1,665 dollars to food banks this month as part of their Halton Food Bank Donation Initiative.

The Council is a group that encourages bringing Halton communities together and represents people from Milton, Halton Hills, Burlington and Oakville.

The fundraising project was announced at the beginning of June and a statement the group released says it was planned in May.

 

“We decided to explore ways in which we could support our Halton community during COVID-19 with immediacy and impact,” it says. “this pandemic has affected us all in different ways.”

 

The business shutdowns during COVID-19 has created economic uncertainty for many, including people in Halton. Food banks were experiencing a 3 fold increase in demand in May 2020.

 

“As people of faith, we understand the need of helping out and carrying each other’s burden. As such we decided to launch the Halton Food Bank Donation Initiative,” the council wrote.

ACCH members presenting a cheque to Food for Life.

Presentation to the Executive Director of the Kerr Street Mission.

 

The Council raised the following funds for Halton charitable groups:

 

Fare Share Food Bank.ACCH donates to food banks

 

The Council has been very active in Oakville over the past couple of months, hosting a virtual Town Hall with guests including politicians like MP Anita Anand and MPP Stephen Crawford.

 

 

Follow the ACCH’s Facebook page for news about further fundraising initiatives or for more educational resources.

