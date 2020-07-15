Aga Khan is the best museum you haven’t been to

Tyler Collins has been a reporter with Oakville News since 2016. Covering local news and live events, he specializes in film, theatre, and entertainment. He comes from Campbellton, NB, and has lived in North Oakville over 20 years. Tyler is a proud graduate of Journalism and Performing Arts from Sheridan College. Twitter: @MrTyCollins

Most people haven’t been to Toronto’s Aga Khan museum, and you may not have even heard of it. While the focal point is muslim art, that’s just one conduit. Their goal is simple: the Aga Khan wants to connect cultures and build bridges. And it’s time you saw it for yourself.

Both Canada and the city of Toronto were chosen because of the city’s model diversity and pluralism. Marketing Director Kelly Frances says the museum focuses on the idea of “living together harmoniously despite differences.”

“We want people to come and see we are more alike than different,” says Frances. The museum’s permanent collections has over 1,000 artifacts, but can still be comfortably seen in a half-day visit.

The museum, a gift from his highness the 49th Aga Khan, first opened in 2014. He is the spiritual leader of the Ismaili branch of Shiite Islam, representing over 15 million people around the world. Art from around the world is displayed, and hundreds of artifacts have been curated to heighten the museum’s theme of pluralism.

Aga Khan was Toronto’s first major indoor attraction to reopen, having reopened to the public on June 27, 2020. The museum was able to prepare for reopening sooner due to its smaller size and a thorough safety plan. (Even though the Toronto Zoo’s drive-through safari has been open since late May.)

Since reopening, the museum has extended some temporary exhibitions and implemented new safety measures. The museum’s spacious halls and open-air design also make it easier to physically distance than at other local attractions.

Simply put: it’s the best museum you haven’t been to before. So what makes this a great time to finally go?

How the Aga Khan has adapted to COVID-19

The museum’s first initiative was to digitize part of their collection in an online museum, called the #MuseumWithoutWalls.

The museum is making thorough improvements to make the facility as safe as possible. A full disinfection cleaning is done at least every two hours and admission is currently limited to 100 people per hour at timed tickets.

And that’s just the beginning. There are hand sanitizers in the exhibit halls, touchless entry to doors and touch payments, social distancing stickers and contract tracing with contact info for all visitors.

But beyond the new health and safety measures, there are large signs saying “Welcome back to where we all belong.” This idea of collective belonging and community is the primary theme throughout the museum.

(Not to mention the stunning geometric designs that influenced the architecture. Geometry is an important part of islamic art – the building is even positioned at 45 degrees north so the courtyard is always in direct sunlight.)

Frances explains the museum’s new health initiatives mirror that of the original deisgn. “We want to reinforce that everyone belongs. More than that, that everyone belongs here.”

One final feature not to be overlooked Diwan, the museum’s excellent restaurant. Focuses on Middle Eastern, North African, and South Asian cuisines. The menu is curated by executive chef and restauranteur Mark McEwan and Sri Lankan Chef de Cuisine Shen Ousmand.

The menu is tailored to new exhibits curated by the museum and traditional foods unique to Diwan. Their outdoor patio is stunning (The LA Times in 2018 named it one of Toronto’s best) and lunch here is a great companion to your museum visit.

Why You Should Plan a Visit

As the province begins moving into Stage 3 reopening, why should you visit the Aga Khan museum?

“People are yearning for an opportunity to reinvigorate themselves with culture,” says Frances. “This is the perfect place to do that. We are about more than learning; our visitors leave feeling reinvigorated and energized.”

When the COVID-19 pandemic is over, the museum hopes to resume their large programming of live performances in their 350-seat auditorium. Normal shows include music, films, comedy, theatre and program talks. It makes for a great reason to go back for future visits.

The museum hosts a few hundred thousand visitors each year, and only a few hundred per day under current guest limits. With a special purpose in the area their unique offerings, you should be one of them.

You can learn more about the Aga Khan museum and buy tickets online here. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Tuesday to Sunday and holiday Mondays. Admission is pay-what-you-can until July 26, 2020.

Daily private tours are also available from $50 for groups up to 10 at the museum’s welcome desk.

