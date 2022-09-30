All-candidates meetings for Oakville municipal election 2022

Robinson Recalde on Unsplash
The municipal election is just around the corner. Several resident associations and the Elementary Catholic School Teachers have organized a series of all-candidate meetings. The positions up for election are Town Councillor, Town and Regional Councillor, Mayor, Regional Chair, Catholic School Board Trustee and Halton District School Board Trustee.
Those invited to each of the meetings differ, and unfortunately, not all wards have all-candidate meetings scheduled. Currently, meetings have been scheduled for: Ward 1 - Bronte, Ward 3 - Southeast Oakville & Clearview, Ward 5 - College Park, Oak Park and River Oaks and Halton Catholic District School Board Trustees.
All Candidates Meeting for Oakville
Events include dates, times, locations and which level of candidates will attend each meeting. If additional meetings are added, Oakville News will update this article
Oct 3, 2022 7:30 PM - 9:00 PM
Catholic School Trustee All-Candidates Meeting
St. Ignatius Loyola Secondary School
Halton Elementary Catholic Teachers host an all-candidates meeting for those running for the Halton Catholic District School Board Trustee position.
Oct 6, 2022 6:00 PM
Ward 1 - All Candidates Meeting - Bronte
Queen Elizabeth Park Community and Cultural Centre
Bronte Village Residents Association hosts an all-candidates meeting which includes Ward 1 Town, Town & Region, Oakville Mayor, and Halton Regional Chair elected positions.
Oct 4, 2022 6:30 PM - 9:00 PM
Ward 3 All Candidates Meeting - S.E. Oakville & Clearview
Oakville Trafalgar High School
Ward 3 residents associations host an all-candidates meeting for the town councillor, Mayor, and Regional Chair elected positions.
Oct 3, 2022 6:30 PM
Ward 5 all candidates meeting - River Oaks & College Park
River Oaks Association of Residents hosts an all-candidates meeting for those seeking the position of Town Councillor and Town & Regional Councillor for Ward 5.
