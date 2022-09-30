All-candidates meetings for Oakville municipal election 2022

× Expand Robinson Recalde on Unsplash

The municipal election is just around the corner. Several resident associations and the Elementary Catholic School Teachers have organized a series of all-candidate meetings. The positions up for election are Town Councillor, Town and Regional Councillor, Mayor, Regional Chair, Catholic School Board Trustee and Halton District School Board Trustee.

Those invited to each of the meetings differ, and unfortunately, not all wards have all-candidate meetings scheduled. Currently, meetings have been scheduled for: Ward 1 - Bronte, Ward 3 - Southeast Oakville & Clearview, Ward 5 - College Park, Oak Park and River Oaks and Halton Catholic District School Board Trustees.

All Candidates Meeting for Oakville

Events include dates, times, locations and which level of candidates will attend each meeting. If additional meetings are added, Oakville News will update this article

