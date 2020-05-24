All Ontario Teachers’ Contracts Ratified

Nolan Machan is the Publisher of OakvilleNews.Org and has over 41 years of local Oakville knowledge. He is committed to providing Oakville residents with the most up-to-date information about our great town.

On May 22nd the Ministry of Education confirmed that all Ontario Teachers’ Contracts were ratified. This marks the end of what had been a very tumultuous time between the public and catholic school teachers and the province.

The job action started as the school year began, and ratcheted up when Ontario Secondary School teachers started with rotating one day walkouts. The first occurred in Halton on December 4, 2019.

The final union to vote and accept their agreement with the province was the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation. OSSTF represents almost 28,000 teachers from grade 9 to 12 in the English public-school system, and almost 16,000 education workers across the province.

The Elementary Teacher’s Federation of Ontario ratified their agreement at the end of April. ETFO represents approximately 2,724 education workers in the English-language public and English-language Catholic K-12 education sector, and more than 83,000 elementary teachers in the English-language public K-12 education sector.

The Association des enseignantes et des enseignants franco-ontariens (AEFO) and the Conseil des associations d’employeurs (CAE), composed of the Association franco-ontarienne des conseils scolaires catholiques (AFOCSC) and the Association des conseils scolaires des écoles publiques de l’Ontario (ACÉPO) ratified their agreement on May 8, 2020. AEFO represents approximately 11,950 members in the French-language Catholic and French-language public K-12 education sector.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) ratified their agreement on November 4, 2019, the Education Workers’ Alliance of Ontario (EWAO) on February 4, 2020, and the Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association (OECTA) on April 8, 2020.

Hightlights of the Ontario Teachers’ Contracts

Online Learning

One of the big sticking points of this agreement prior to the COVID-19 Pandemic was the province’s push for more online learning. Since the Pandemic has forced children to learn from home, this teachers and the province could see what was working and what wasn’t. The biggest obstacles to online learning was the inability of a certain segment of the population to access the tools necessary for online learning. There is also a segment of students where online learning does not work.

In order to ensure that all students were able to have equal access to online learning the province reached agreements with telecommunications and internet providers to ensure affordable internet access. They also came to an arrangement with Apple to supply free iPads for students who did not have the financial means to access this equipment.

In Oakville the Halton District School Board and the Halton Catholic District School Board made the decision on which students met the threshold for access to these programs.

The new agreement does require students who are entering Grade 9 to complete 2 online course. However, there is the ability for students to opt out of this should they demonstrate that online learning does not work for them.

Wages

Under the agreement, teachers will receive a one per cent increase to wages and salaries per year, for three years.

Class Sizes

The average class size of 23 for students in grades 9-12 for the 2020-21 and 2021-22 school years is effectively the same as the 2019-20 school year.

Kindergarten

The government agreed to maintain full-day kindergarten and retain the existing staffing model.

Tags:

ACÉPO, AEFO, AFOCSC, Association des conseils scolaires des écoles publiques de l'Ontario, Association des enseignantes et des enseignants franco-ontariens, Association franco-ontarienne des conseils scolaires catholiques, CAE, Canadian Union of Public Employees, Conseil des associations d'employeurs, CUPE, Education Workers' Alliance of Ontario, Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario, ETFO, EWAO, May 22 2020, OECTA, Ontario English Catholic Teachers Association, Ontario Ministry of Education, Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation, OSSTF