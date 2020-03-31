All outdoor recreational amenities are closed for a reason: COVID-19

Advertisement

The Ontario government issued a new emergency order under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act to close all outdoor recreational amenities, such as sports fields and playgrounds effective immediately.

This is in addition to the order that prohibits social gatherings of more than five people. The order reinforces the previous actions the town has taken to close parks, facilities, and harbours. We remind all residents – young and old – that they have a role to play to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

“To all residents, the town is here for you but we need your help if we are going to stop the spread and save lives,” said Mayor Burton. “This is a serious issue. Everyone needs to do their part, to take care of themselves and think about others. Stay home, stop getting together with friends in local parks. They are closed for a reason – to keep you safe. Together, we will get through this.”

Canada’s public health officer says the coming week is a crucial period in the COVID-19 struggle. Dr. Theresa Tam says the impact of physical distancing could become clearer in the coming days and we may start to see these measures working to decrease the rate of new confirmed cases.

We recommend everyone follow the advice of the Chief Medical Officer of Health and stay home except for essential reasons, such as to access health care services; shop for groceries; pick-up medication at the pharmacy; walk pets when required; and support vulnerable community members.

Town staff continue to see examples of people disregarding public health recommendations and park closure signs. People of all ages are regularly seen in groups with much less than two metres between them in green spaces and public areas. Barriers put up to close park facilities have been removed or vandalised. These behaviours are easy to correct to support our community’s response to COVID-19.

We ask residents to spread the word and please share the message with your family members and your neighbours.

Provincial Fine

The Province announced fines of $750 or more for those who violate this emergency order, and are found congregating in parks or using closed amenities.

Outdoor Recreational Amenities

playgrounds and play structures

sports fields, such as soccer and baseball diamonds

skateboard parks

basketball courts

tennis courts

community gardens

outdoor picnic sites and shelters

beaches

off-leash dog areas

If you must go out, please remember:

Do not linger.

Do not walk or gather in groups of more than five.

Stay two metres (six feet) away from everyone else.

Do not leave household waste in park garbage cans. Halton Region is continuing with its regular collection schedule.

If you are concerned about groups you see gathering in parks, contact the Halton Regional Police non-emergency line at 905-845-4777 to request enforcement.

Find more information on the town’s response to the COVID-19 emergency on oakville.ca.

