Ann Sargent : Bronte Village Champion Celebrated

A few weeks ago, it was brought to my attention the Ann Sargent the Executive Director for the Bronte Village Business Improvement Association was going to be stepping down. It was a shock. Ann is a true champion of Bronte Village. She has been instrumental in making the village a vibrant and thriving community.

She was so good at her job that Parking Enforcement became an issue. Businesses in Bronte are doing that well. That is in large part to her tireless, determined and positive demeanour. She gets what needs to be done.

Well over 100 friends, family, business leaders and politicians came out to wish Ann Sargent well and pay tribute to her on Tuesday, December 10 at The Westend Social.

Oakville Mayor Rob Burton presented her with a certificate on behalf of the town.

On behalf of the Town of Oakville and members of Council, I want to thank you for your 12 years of dedicated service to the Bronte Village Business Improvement Association.

As the longest-serving Bronte Village BIA Executive Director, you have provided members of the association with invaluable insights, observations and advice. Your leadership led to the growth of Bronte’s Canada Day celebrations, which was recognized as one of the 10 top festivals in Canada.

With your participation in the provincial BIA organization, you have contributed to an increased profile of Bronte and the Town of Oakville.

We wish you all the best in your future.

There were several other anecdotes and tributes that came to mind. Guy Smith remembered her saving the life a woman who had fallen into the Lake during a Canada Day Fireworks Display.

Her brother spoke of the incredible support she provided him during his life. Ann is the eldest of six children.

There were two really personal and touching moments. The first was when her son commented on what an amazing mom she is and how lucky he felt that she was his mom. The second occurred when the daughters’ of Janet Bedford came up to thank her. Janet Bedford, like Ann, was a tireless promoter of Bronte Village. Janet and Ann became best friends. Unfortunately, Janet passed away early this year.

Ann Sergeant official presence will be missed, though we know that she will privately continue to Champion Bronte.

