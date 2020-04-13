Advertisement
This is the April 13th COVID-19 Update for Oakville. The updates will be date specific, but will only be released when significant changes occur. If you feel that you would like some thing added to these Updates please let us know.
April 13th COVID-19 Update
- By-law officers now deputized by province. They responded to 300 incidents and issued 6 tickets over Easter.
- No additional COVID-19 outbreaks in Oakville Long-Term Care or Retirement Homes beyond the Chartwell Waterford and Post Inn Village that were confirmed last week
- Littering By-Law 2020-058 passed in order to stop people from littering medical materials such as masks and gloves on public or private property – $300 fine per offence – enforce by By-Law Officers but can be enforced by Halton Regional Police
- Spring Loose Leaf Pick Up cancelled – bagged yard waste is picked up by the Region every 2 weeks
- Oakville Museum provides a back of the scenes look on their Facebook Page.
- Community Spirit Awards cancelled
- Canada Day celebrations cancelled
- All town events cancelled until July 3 2020.
Status of Oakville COVID-19 Cases
Case information was released on April 13, 2020 at 1:30 PM for the end of day of April 12, 2020
- Oakville now has 10 more cases since April 9th
- Oakville has 34.8% of all cases in Halton, which is a 5% drop
- Confirmed cases in Oakville is 110
- Likely cases in Oakville is 12
- Recommendation to use protective mask if social distancing is not possible
- Halton Regional Police warn of CERB scams – use only government portals to apply
- Bagged yard waste is picked up every other week
Status of Halton COVID-19 Cases
Case information was released on April 13, 2020 at 1:30 PM for the end of day of April 12, 2020
- 316 COVID-19 confirmed cases
- 40 cases believed to be positive but awaiting confirmation
- 7 institutional outbreaks (Joseph Brant Hospital was declared on April 11, 2020)
- 48 health care workers have confirmed cases
- 43% of cases caused by community transmission
- 46 cases were hospitalized
- 114 people have recovered
- 11 people have died
- Emergency Orders extended to April 23, 2020
- Major medical supply shipments are being received and distributed
- Government is temporarily preventing child care centres from collecting payments from parents, while also ensuring that their child care spaces are protected.
- Ontario expects to double the number of tests processed each day to 8,000 by April 15, 2020 and 14,000 by April 29, 2020
COVID-19 Ontario Case Update
Information for end of day April 12, 2020, and posted April 13, 2020 at 10:30 AM
- 7,470 confirmed cases which is an increase of 421 cases (6% increase) from previous day
- 3,357 cases are resolved – 44.9%
- 291 deceased or 3.0% of those confirmed cases
- 104,784 people tested in total, Ontario lags significantly behind all other provinces in people tested per million, but has performed second highest number of tests.
- 1,534 cases under investigation
- 760 people hospitalized
- 263 people in ICU (decrease of one from April 9th)
- 203 people requiring ventilators (decrease of 11 from April 9th)
- Canadian Emergency Business Account launch designed to support small and medium sized businesses providing $40K and if paid by December 21, 2021 $10K will be forgiven. It is a $65B program.
- COVID-19 Disability Advisory Group created to ensure the special needs of the disabled are addressed.
- Emergency Response Act No. 2 passes parliament providing businesses with resources to keep people employed.
- Significant increase in the number of deaths at Long-Term Care and Retirement Homes.
- $50M for Farmers, Fish Harvesters, all food processing and production employers in order to hire the foreign labour required, but to ensure they are held in quarantine for 14 days prior to working in Canada.
COVID-19 Canada Case Update
Information was released as of April 13, 2020 at 11:00 AM
Total number of confirmed cases in Canada is 24,804
- 16 probable cases
- 428 920 have been tested
- Test rate of 9,558 per million population
- 1,687 cases required hospitalization
- 455 cases in hospital in intensive care
- 60 plus or older account for 33% of the cases but make up 64% of hospitalizations and 63% of the ICU admissions
- 74% of cases related to community transmission
- 734 people have died (3% mortality Rate)
Tags:
April 13 2020, COVID-19 Update, Effective Government, Government of Ontario, Halton Region, Town of Oakville