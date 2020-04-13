Nolan Machan is the Publisher of OakvilleNews.Org and has over 41 years of local Oakville knowledge. He is committed to providing Oakville residents with the most up-to-date information about our great town.

This is the April 13th COVID-19 Update for Oakville. The updates will be date specific, but will only be released when significant changes occur. If you feel that you would like some thing added to these Updates please let us know.

April 13th COVID-19 Update

By-law officers now deputized by province. They responded to 300 incidents and issued 6 tickets over Easter.

No additional COVID-19 outbreaks in Oakville Long-Term Care or Retirement Homes beyond the Chartwell Waterford and Post Inn Village that were confirmed last week

Littering By-Law 2020-058 passed in order to stop people from littering medical materials such as masks and gloves on public or private property – $300 fine per offence – enforce by By-Law Officers but can be enforced by Halton Regional Police

Spring Loose Leaf Pick Up cancelled – bagged yard waste is picked up by the Region every 2 weeks

Oakville Museum provides a back of the scenes look on their Facebook Page.

Community Spirit Awards cancelled

Canada Day celebrations cancelled

All town events cancelled until July 3 2020.

Status of Oakville COVID-19 Cases

Case information was released on April 13, 2020 at 1:30 PM for the end of day of April 12, 2020

Oakville now has 10 more cases since April 9th

Oakville has 34.8% of all cases in Halton, which is a 5% drop

Confirmed cases in Oakville is 110

Likely cases in Oakville is 12

Recommendation to use protective mask if social distancing is not possible

Halton Regional Police warn of CERB scams – use only government portals to apply

Bagged yard waste is picked up every other week

Status of Halton COVID-19 Cases

Case information was released on April 13, 2020 at 1:30 PM for the end of day of April 12, 2020

316 COVID-19 confirmed cases

40 cases believed to be positive but awaiting confirmation

7 institutional outbreaks (Joseph Brant Hospital was declared on April 11, 2020)

48 health care workers have confirmed cases

43% of cases caused by community transmission

46 cases were hospitalized

114 people have recovered

11 people have died

Emergency Orders extended to April 23, 2020

Major medical supply shipments are being received and distributed

Government is temporarily preventing child care centres from collecting payments from parents, while also ensuring that their child care spaces are protected.

Ontario expects to double the number of tests processed each day to 8,000 by April 15, 2020 and 14,000 by April 29, 2020

COVID-19 Ontario Case Update

Information for end of day April 12, 2020, and posted April 13, 2020 at 10:30 AM

7,470 confirmed cases which is an increase of 421 cases (6% increase) from previous day

3,357 cases are resolved – 44.9%

291 deceased or 3.0% of those confirmed cases

104,784 people tested in total, Ontario lags significantly behind all other provinces in people tested per million, but has performed second highest number of tests.

1,534 cases under investigation

760 people hospitalized

263 people in ICU ( decrease of one from April 9th)

of one from April 9th) 203 people requiring ventilators (decrease of 11 from April 9th)

Canadian Emergency Business Account launch designed to support small and medium sized businesses providing $40K and if paid by December 21, 2021 $10K will be forgiven. It is a $65B program.

COVID-19 Disability Advisory Group created to ensure the special needs of the disabled are addressed.

Emergency Response Act No. 2 passes parliament providing businesses with resources to keep people employed.

Significant increase in the number of deaths at Long-Term Care and Retirement Homes.

$50M for Farmers, Fish Harvesters, all food processing and production employers in order to hire the foreign labour required, but to ensure they are held in quarantine for 14 days prior to working in Canada.

COVID-19 Canada Case Update

Information was released as of April 13, 2020 at 11:00 AM

Total number of confirmed cases in Canada is 24,804

16 probable cases

428 920 have been tested

Test rate of 9,558 per million population

1,687 cases required hospitalization

455 cases in hospital in intensive care

60 plus or older account for 33% of the cases but make up 64% of hospitalizations and 63% of the ICU admissions

74% of cases related to community transmission

734 people have died (3% mortality Rate)

