This is the April 14th COVID-19 Update for Oakville. The updates will be date specific, but will only be released when significant changes occur. If you feel that you would like some thing added to these Updates please let us know.

April 13th COVID-19 Update

Mayor responds to Global TV report of Oakville Dad receiving $880 fine for non-compliance to Emergency Order

Oakville Public Library one on one time for Virtual Tech Help – so people can stay connected

Oakville Youth Choir honouring local heros

Status of Oakville COVID-19 Cases

Case information was released on April 14, 2020 at 12:00 PM for the end of day of April 13, 2020

Oakville now has 3 more cases since April 12th

Oakville has 33.7% of all cases in Halton, which is a 1% drop since April 12th

Confirmed cases in Oakville is 113

Likely cases in Oakville is 12

All garbage such a tissues, gloves, masks etc should be put in garbage bags and securely tied.

Status of Halton COVID-19 Cases

Case information was released on April 14, 2020 at 1:30 PM for the end of day of April 13, 2020

335 COVID-19 confirmed cases

37 cases believed to be positive but awaiting confirmation

Emergency Orders extended to May 12, 2020

Amendments to the Education Act will allow school boards to continue charging fees on new construction in order to retain a vital source of revenue for new school projects

Changes to the Ministry of Training, Colleges and Universities Act will temporarily suspend student loan payments for OSAP borrowers and initiate a six-month interest-free moratorium on OSAP loans.

Changes to the Development Charges Act to ensure municipalities can continue to count on a vital source of revenue that helps pay for local growth-related infrastructure, such as roads, water and sewers as well as fire and police services.

Amendments to the Police Services Act also allow the Solicitor General to give municipalities an extension beyond January 1, 2021 to prepare and adopt a community safety and well-being plan.

COVID-19 Ontario Case Update

Information for end of day April 13, 2020, and posted April 14, 2020 at 10:30 AM

7,953 confirmed cases which is an increase of 483 cases (6.5% increase) from previous day

3,568 cases are resolved – 44.9%

334 deceased or 4.2% of those confirmed cases

113,082 people tested in total, Ontario which has increased by 10%

2,107 cases under investigation

769 people hospitalized

255 people in ICU ( decrease of 8 from April 12th)

of 8 from April 12th) 199 people requiring ventilators (decrease of 4 from April 12th)

$20 million to the CFIA to support critical food inspection

Contraventions Act came into force. These changes provide increased flexibility for law enforcement agencies, including the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, local and provincial police forces, to issue tickets to individuals who do not comply with orders under the Federal Quarantine Act.

$160 million in direct support of global efforts to address the COVID-19 outbreak

COVID-19 Canada Case Update

Information was released as of April 14, 2020 at 11:00 AM

Total number of confirmed cases in Canada is 26,163

16 probable cases

450,717 have been tested

11,991 per million tested

5.9% of those tested tested positive

1,755 cases required hospitalization

480 cases in hospital in intensive care

60 plus or older account for 35% of the cases but make up 65% of hospitalizations and 63% of the ICU admissions

74% of cases related to community transmission

823 people have died (3.1% mortality Rate)

