This is the April 14th COVID-19 Update for Oakville. The updates will be date specific, but will only be released when significant changes occur. If you feel that you would like some thing added to these Updates please let us know.
Status of Oakville COVID-19 Cases
Case information was released on April 14, 2020 at 12:00 PM for the end of day of April 13, 2020
- Oakville now has 3 more cases since April 12th
- Oakville has 33.7% of all cases in Halton, which is a 1% drop since April 12th
- Confirmed cases in Oakville is 113
- Likely cases in Oakville is 12
Status of Halton COVID-19 Cases
Case information was released on April 14, 2020 at 1:30 PM for the end of day of April 13, 2020
- 335 COVID-19 confirmed cases
- 37 cases believed to be positive but awaiting confirmation
- Emergency Orders extended to May 12, 2020
- Amendments to the Education Act will allow school boards to continue charging fees on new construction in order to retain a vital source of revenue for new school projects
- Changes to the Ministry of Training, Colleges and Universities Act will temporarily suspend student loan payments for OSAP borrowers and initiate a six-month interest-free moratorium on OSAP loans.
- Changes to the Development Charges Act to ensure municipalities can continue to count on a vital source of revenue that helps pay for local growth-related infrastructure, such as roads, water and sewers as well as fire and police services.
- Amendments to the Police Services Act also allow the Solicitor General to give municipalities an extension beyond January 1, 2021 to prepare and adopt a community safety and well-being plan.
COVID-19 Ontario Case Update
Information for end of day April 13, 2020, and posted April 14, 2020 at 10:30 AM
- 7,953 confirmed cases which is an increase of 483 cases (6.5% increase) from previous day
- 3,568 cases are resolved – 44.9%
- 334 deceased or 4.2% of those confirmed cases
- 113,082 people tested in total, Ontario which has increased by 10%
- 2,107 cases under investigation
- 769 people hospitalized
- 255 people in ICU (decrease of 8 from April 12th)
- 199 people requiring ventilators (decrease of 4 from April 12th)
- $20 million to the CFIA to support critical food inspection
- Contraventions Act came into force. These changes provide increased flexibility for law enforcement agencies, including the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, local and provincial police forces, to issue tickets to individuals who do not comply with orders under the Federal Quarantine Act.
- $160 million in direct support of global efforts to address the COVID-19 outbreak
COVID-19 Canada Case Update
Information was released as of April 14, 2020 at 11:00 AM
Total number of confirmed cases in Canada is 26,163
- 16 probable cases
- 450,717 have been tested
- 11,991 per million tested
- 5.9% of those tested tested positive
- 1,755 cases required hospitalization
- 480 cases in hospital in intensive care
- 60 plus or older account for 35% of the cases but make up 65% of hospitalizations and 63% of the ICU admissions
- 74% of cases related to community transmission
- 823 people have died (3.1% mortality Rate)
