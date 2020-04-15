Nolan Machan is the Publisher of OakvilleNews.Org and has over 41 years of local Oakville knowledge. He is committed to providing Oakville residents with the most up-to-date information about our great town.

This is the April 15th COVID-19 Update for Oakville. The updates will be date specific, but will only be released when significant changes occur. If you feel that you would like some thing added to these Updates please let us know.

April 15th COVID-19 Update

Mayor given ability to enact new by-laws with out Council

Oakville Chamber of Commerce hosted COVID Conversation Webinar Series with Sean Finn, Executive Vice-President, Corporate Services and Chief Legal Officer, at CN

Outbreak at Chartwell Waterford Retirement Residence declared over

Town Hall lights up in blue to thank essential workers

Status of Oakville COVID-19 Cases

Case information was released on April 15, 2020 at 12:00 PM for the end of day of April 14, 2020

Oakville now has 1 more cases since April 13th

Oakville has 33.2% of all cases in Halton, which is a 0.5% drop since April 13th

Confirmed cases in Oakville is 114

Likely cases in Oakville is 15 an increase of 3 from the previous day

Confirmed and Likely cases total is 129

All garbage such a tissues, gloves, masks etc should be put in garbage bags and securely tied.

Status of Halton COVID-19 Cases

Case information was released on April 14, 2020 at 1:30 PM for the end of day of April 13, 2020

344 COVID-19 confirmed cases

39 cases believed to be positive but awaiting confirmation

64 patients are institutional residents/patients

COVID-19 Action Plan: Long-Term Care Home stops staff from working in multiple locations, enhances screening, and provides those facilities with additional resources

COVID-19 Ontario Case Update

Information for end of day April 14, 2020, and posted April 15, 2020 at 10:30 AM

8,447 confirmed cases which is an increase of 494 cases (6.2% increase) from previous day

3,902 cases are resolved – 46.2%

385 deceased or 4.6% of those confirmed cases

119,092 people tested in total

6,010 tests performed

4,429 cases under investigation

795 people hospitalized

254 people in ICU ( decrease of 1 from April 13th)

of 1 from April 13th) 188 people requiring ventilators (decrease of 11 from April 13th)

Wellness Together Canada will connect Canadians to peer support workers, social workers, psychologists and other professionals for confidential chat sessions or phone calls, and will make it easier to find credible information and help address mental health and substance use issues.

Immediate, temporary relief to sponsors of federally regulated, defined benefit pension plans. This relief will be in the form of a moratorium, through the remainder of 2020, on solvency payment requirements for defined benefit plans.

Camping, group activities and events at all national parks, national historic sites, heritage canals and national marine conservation areas are suspended until at least May 31, 2020.

CERB changes to the eligibility rules to: Allow people to earn up to $1,000 per month while collecting the CERB. Extend the CERB to seasonal workers who have exhausted their EI regular benefits and are unable to undertake their regular seasonal work as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak. Extend the CERB to workers who have recently exhausted their EI regular benefits and are unable to find a job or return to work because of COVID-19. These changes will be retroactive to March 15, 2020 . More details on the portal.



COVID-19 Canada Case Update

Information was released as of April 15, 2020 at 11:00 AM

Total number of confirmed cases in Canada is 27,557

16 probable cases

462,353 have been tested

12,300 per million tested

5.9% of those tested tested positive

1,923 cases required hospitalization

512 cases in hospital in intensive care

60 plus or older account for 35% of the cases but make up 65% of hospitalizations and 63% of the ICU admissions

75% of cases related to community transmission

903 people have died (3.9% mortality Rate)

