This is the April 15th COVID-19 Update for Oakville. The updates will be date specific, but will only be released when significant changes occur. If you feel that you would like some thing added to these Updates please let us know.
April 15th COVID-19 Update
- Mayor given ability to enact new by-laws with out Council
- Oakville Chamber of Commerce hosted COVID Conversation Webinar Series with Sean Finn, Executive Vice-President, Corporate Services and Chief Legal Officer, at CN
- Outbreak at Chartwell Waterford Retirement Residence declared over
- Town Hall lights up in blue to thank essential workers
Status of Oakville COVID-19 Cases
Case information was released on April 15, 2020 at 12:00 PM for the end of day of April 14, 2020
- Oakville now has 1 more cases since April 13th
- Oakville has 33.2% of all cases in Halton, which is a 0.5% drop since April 13th
- Confirmed cases in Oakville is 114
- Likely cases in Oakville is 15 an increase of 3 from the previous day
- Confirmed and Likely cases total is 129
Status of Halton COVID-19 Cases
Case information was released on April 14, 2020 at 1:30 PM for the end of day of April 13, 2020
- 344 COVID-19 confirmed cases
- 39 cases believed to be positive but awaiting confirmation
- 64 patients are institutional residents/patients
COVID-19 Ontario Case Update
Information for end of day April 14, 2020, and posted April 15, 2020 at 10:30 AM
- 8,447 confirmed cases which is an increase of 494 cases (6.2% increase) from previous day
- 3,902 cases are resolved – 46.2%
- 385 deceased or 4.6% of those confirmed cases
- 119,092 people tested in total
- 6,010 tests performed
- 4,429 cases under investigation
- 795 people hospitalized
- 254 people in ICU (decrease of 1 from April 13th)
- 188 people requiring ventilators (decrease of 11 from April 13th)
COVID-19 Canada Case Update
Information was released as of April 15, 2020 at 11:00 AM
Total number of confirmed cases in Canada is 27,557
- 16 probable cases
- 462,353 have been tested
- 12,300 per million tested
- 5.9% of those tested tested positive
- 1,923 cases required hospitalization
- 512 cases in hospital in intensive care
- 60 plus or older account for 35% of the cases but make up 65% of hospitalizations and 63% of the ICU admissions
- 75% of cases related to community transmission
- 903 people have died (3.9% mortality Rate)
