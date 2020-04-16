Nolan Machan is the Publisher of OakvilleNews.Org and has over 41 years of local Oakville knowledge. He is committed to providing Oakville residents with the most up-to-date information about our great town.

This is the April 16th COVID-19 Update for Oakville. The updates will be date specific, but will only be released when significant changes occur. If you feel that you would like some thing added to these Updates please let us know.

April 16th COVID-19 Update

Mayor Burton & Councillor Knoll give an update via Oakville Matters – Mayor feels cautiously optimistic.

Oakville Property Taxes due on April 24th are now due by June 30th with out penalty

Oakville By-Law Officers are deputized by the Province to enforce Emergency Orders

Firefighters are required to respect physical distancing, so if they attend your home you need to give them at least 2 meters

Town Hall lights up in blue to thank essential workers

Status of Oakville COVID-19 Cases

Case information was released on April 16, 2020 at 1:30 PM for the end of day of April 15, 2020

Oakville now has 1 more cases since April 14th

Oakville has 33.0% of all cases in Halton, which is a 0.2% drop since April 14th

Confirmed cases in Oakville is 115

Likely cases in Oakville is 15 there is no increase from the previous day

Confirmed and Likely cases total is 130

Halton Regional Police Services announced a new phishing scam, where the scammer is claiming to have control of your computer and provides you with a password you may be using or have used as proof. They can not control your computer.

Status of Halton COVID-19 Cases

Case information was released on April 16, 2020 at 1:30 PM for the end of day of April 15, 2020

350 COVID-19 confirmed cases

43 cases believed to be positive but awaiting confirmation

67 patients are institutional residents/patients, an increase of 3

Province increases the number of hospital beds

Amended Insurance Act regulation so insurance companies would be able to provide auto insurance premium rebates to consumers for up to 12 months after the declared emergency has ended.

COVID-19 Ontario Case Update

Information for end of day April 15, 2020, and posted April 16, 2020 at 10:30 AM

8,961 confirmed cases which is an increase of 514 cases (6.1% increase) from previous day

4,194 cases are resolved – 46.8% up by 0.6%

423 deceased or 4.7% of those confirmed cases

128,093 people tested in total

9,001 tests performed (3,000 test increase from previous day)

4,323 cases under investigation

807 people hospitalized

248 people in ICU ( decrease of 6 from April 14th)

of 6 from April 14th) 200 people requiring ventilators

First inmate from Mission Institution (BC) died at Abbotsford Regional Hospital as an apparent result of complications related to COVID-19.

COVID-19 Canada Case Update

Information was released as of April 16, 2020 at 11:00 AM

Total number of confirmed cases in Canada is 28,899

16 probable cases

487,060 have been tested

12,957 per million tested

6.1% of those tested tested positive

2,019 cases required hospitalization

535 cases in hospital in intensive care

60 plus or older account for 36% of the cases but make up 65% of hospitalizations and 62% of the ICU admissions

75% of cases related to community transmission

1,048 people have died (3.6% mortality Rate)

