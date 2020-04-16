Advertisement
This is the April 16th COVID-19 Update for Oakville. The updates will be date specific, but will only be released when significant changes occur. If you feel that you would like some thing added to these Updates please let us know.
April 16th COVID-19 Update
- Mayor Burton & Councillor Knoll give an update via Oakville Matters – Mayor feels cautiously optimistic.
- Oakville Property Taxes due on April 24th are now due by June 30th with out penalty
- Oakville By-Law Officers are deputized by the Province to enforce Emergency Orders
- Firefighters are required to respect physical distancing, so if they attend your home you need to give them at least 2 meters
- Town Hall lights up in blue to thank essential workers
Status of Oakville COVID-19 Cases
Case information was released on April 16, 2020 at 1:30 PM for the end of day of April 15, 2020
- Oakville now has 1 more cases since April 14th
- Oakville has 33.0% of all cases in Halton, which is a 0.2% drop since April 14th
- Confirmed cases in Oakville is 115
- Likely cases in Oakville is 15 there is no increase from the previous day
- Confirmed and Likely cases total is 130
- Halton Regional Police Services announced a new phishing scam, where the scammer is claiming to have control of your computer and provides you with a password you may be using or have used as proof. They can not control your computer.
Status of Halton COVID-19 Cases
Case information was released on April 16, 2020 at 1:30 PM for the end of day of April 15, 2020
- 350 COVID-19 confirmed cases
- 43 cases believed to be positive but awaiting confirmation
- 67 patients are institutional residents/patients, an increase of 3
- Province increases the number of hospital beds
- Amended Insurance Act regulation so insurance companies would be able to provide auto insurance premium rebates to consumers for up to 12 months after the declared emergency has ended.
COVID-19 Ontario Case Update
Information for end of day April 15, 2020, and posted April 16, 2020 at 10:30 AM
- 8,961 confirmed cases which is an increase of 514 cases (6.1% increase) from previous day
- 4,194 cases are resolved – 46.8% up by 0.6%
- 423 deceased or 4.7% of those confirmed cases
- 128,093 people tested in total
- 9,001 tests performed (3,000 test increase from previous day)
- 4,323 cases under investigation
- 807 people hospitalized
- 248 people in ICU (decrease of 6 from April 14th)
- 200 people requiring ventilators
- First inmate from Mission Institution (BC) died at Abbotsford Regional Hospital as an apparent result of complications related to COVID-19.
COVID-19 Canada Case Update
Information was released as of April 16, 2020 at 11:00 AM
Total number of confirmed cases in Canada is 28,899
- 16 probable cases
- 487,060 have been tested
- 12,957 per million tested
- 6.1% of those tested tested positive
- 2,019 cases required hospitalization
- 535 cases in hospital in intensive care
- 60 plus or older account for 36% of the cases but make up 65% of hospitalizations and 62% of the ICU admissions
- 75% of cases related to community transmission
- 1,048 people have died (3.6% mortality Rate)
