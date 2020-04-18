Nolan Machan is the Publisher of OakvilleNews.Org and has over 41 years of local Oakville knowledge. He is committed to providing Oakville residents with the most up-to-date information about our great town.

This is the April 17th COVID-19 Update for Oakville. The updates will be date specific, but will only be released when significant changes occur. If you feel that you would like some thing added to these Updates please let us know.

April 17th COVID-19 Update

Town Hall lights up in blue to thank essential workers

Chartwell Waterford outbreak was re-opened

Status of Oakville COVID-19 Cases

Case information was released on April 17, 2020 at 1:30 PM for the end of day of April 16, 2020

Oakville now has 1 more confirmed case since April 15th

Oakville has 32.3% of all cases in Halton

Confirmed cases in Oakville is 116

Likely cases in Oakville is 19

Confirmed and likely cases total is 135

Status of Halton COVID-19 Cases

Case information was released on April 17, 2020 at 1:30 PM for the end of day of April 16, 2020

359 COVID-19 confirmed cases

47 cases believed to be positive but awaiting confirmation

As of end of day: April 15th

67 cases are living in institutions (17%)

55 cases work in health care (14%)

45% cases attributed to Community Exposure

146 cases are recovered

27 cases in hospital

12 death (7 were institutional residents)

less than 6000 people have been tested

Paramedics and emergency medical attendants, ambulance services will have the flexibility to hire and assign college students who have not yet completed exams or graduated, to provide services appropriate to their competence level and scope of practic

Ontario Ministry of Education teams up with Apple and Rogers to bridge the equity gap in online public education.

$1 million in new funding to connect workers with in-demand jobs in the agri-food sector to keep the nation’s supply chains strong and store shelves stocked during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ontario Energy Board (OEB) extended the winter ban on electricity disconnections for non-payment for residential customers to July 31, 2020.

COVID-19 Ontario Case Update

Information for end of day April 16, 2020, and posted April 17, 2020 at 10:30 AM

9,525 confirmed cases which is an increase of 564 cases (6.3% increase) from previous day

4,556 cases are resolved – 47.8% up by 1%

478 deceased or 5% of those confirmed cases

136,992 people tested in total

8,899 tests performed

5,993 cases under investigation

829 people hospitalized

245 people in ICU ( decrease of 3 from April 14th)

of 3 from April 14th) 200 people requiring ventilators – no change

Canada Emergency Commercial Rent Assistance Program provides loans, including forgiveable loans, to commercial property owners who in turn will lower or forgo the rent of small businesses for the months of April (retroactive), May, and June.

On April 15, 2020, a lockdown was put in place in the multi-level security unit at the Federal Training Centre, as a precautionary measure after some inmates showed symptoms consistent with COVID-19.

For Canada Day 2020, the government is working with Canadian artists and artisans to put together a virtual program

Deployment of Canadian Armed Forces medical personnel and resources to help ease the ongoing situation in Quebec’s long-term care facilities (LTCF)

New measures require all air passengers to have a removable, non-medical mask or face covering to cover their mouth and nose during travel.

COVID-19 Emergency Support Fund for Cultural, Heritage and Sport Organizations will provide $500 million to help address the financial needs of affected organizations within these sectors.

COVID-19 Canada Case Update

Information was released as of April 17, 2020 at 11:00 AM

Total number of confirmed cases in Canada is 30,670

16 probable cases

503,003 have been tested

13,382 per million tested

6.2% of those tested tested positive

2,111 cases required hospitalization

564 cases in hospital in intensive care

60 plus or older account for 36% of the cases but make up 65% of hospitalizations and 64% of the ICU admissions

76% of cases related to community transmission

1,250 people have died (4.1% mortality Rate)

