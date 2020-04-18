Advertisement
This is the April 17th COVID-19 Update for Oakville. The updates will be date specific, but will only be released when significant changes occur. If you feel that you would like some thing added to these Updates please let us know.
- Town Hall lights up in blue to thank essential workers
- Chartwell Waterford outbreak was re-opened
Status of Oakville COVID-19 Cases
Case information was released on April 17, 2020 at 1:30 PM for the end of day of April 16, 2020
- Oakville now has 1 more confirmed case since April 15th
- Oakville has 32.3% of all cases in Halton
- Confirmed cases in Oakville is 116
- Likely cases in Oakville is 19
- Confirmed and likely cases total is 135
Status of Halton COVID-19 Cases
Case information was released on April 17, 2020 at 1:30 PM for the end of day of April 16, 2020
- 359 COVID-19 confirmed cases
- 47 cases believed to be positive but awaiting confirmation
As of end of day: April 15th
- 67 cases are living in institutions (17%)
- 55 cases work in health care (14%)
- 45% cases attributed to Community Exposure
- 146 cases are recovered
- 27 cases in hospital
- 12 death (7 were institutional residents)
- less than 6000 people have been tested
- Paramedics and emergency medical attendants, ambulance services will have the flexibility to hire and assign college students who have not yet completed exams or graduated, to provide services appropriate to their competence level and scope of practic
- Ontario Ministry of Education teams up with Apple and Rogers to bridge the equity gap in online public education.
- $1 million in new funding to connect workers with in-demand jobs in the agri-food sector to keep the nation’s supply chains strong and store shelves stocked during the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Ontario Energy Board (OEB) extended the winter ban on electricity disconnections for non-payment for residential customers to July 31, 2020.
COVID-19 Ontario Case Update
Information for end of day April 16, 2020, and posted April 17, 2020 at 10:30 AM
- 9,525 confirmed cases which is an increase of 564 cases (6.3% increase) from previous day
- 4,556 cases are resolved – 47.8% up by 1%
- 478 deceased or 5% of those confirmed cases
- 136,992 people tested in total
- 8,899 tests performed
- 5,993 cases under investigation
- 829 people hospitalized
- 245 people in ICU (decrease of 3 from April 14th)
- 200 people requiring ventilators – no change
- Canada Emergency Commercial Rent Assistance Program provides loans, including forgiveable loans, to commercial property owners who in turn will lower or forgo the rent of small businesses for the months of April (retroactive), May, and June.
- On April 15, 2020, a lockdown was put in place in the multi-level security unit at the Federal Training Centre, as a precautionary measure after some inmates showed symptoms consistent with COVID-19.
- For Canada Day 2020, the government is working with Canadian artists and artisans to put together a virtual program
- Deployment of Canadian Armed Forces medical personnel and resources to help ease the ongoing situation in Quebec’s long-term care facilities (LTCF)
- New measures require all air passengers to have a removable, non-medical mask or face covering to cover their mouth and nose during travel.
- COVID-19 Emergency Support Fund for Cultural, Heritage and Sport Organizations will provide $500 million to help address the financial needs of affected organizations within these sectors.
COVID-19 Canada Case Update
Information was released as of April 17, 2020 at 11:00 AM
Total number of confirmed cases in Canada is 30,670
- 16 probable cases
- 503,003 have been tested
- 13,382 per million tested
- 6.2% of those tested tested positive
- 2,111 cases required hospitalization
- 564 cases in hospital in intensive care
- 60 plus or older account for 36% of the cases but make up 65% of hospitalizations and 64% of the ICU admissions
- 76% of cases related to community transmission
- 1,250 people have died (4.1% mortality Rate)
Tags:
April 17 2020, coronavirus, COVID-19 Update, Government of Canada, Government of Ontario, Halton Region, Town of Oakville