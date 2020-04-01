Nolan Machan is the Publisher of OakvilleNews.Org and has over 41 years of local Oakville knowledge. He is committed to providing Oakville residents with the most up-to-date information about our great town.

This is the April 1st COVID-19 Update for Oakville. The updates will be date specific, but will only be released when significant changes occur. If you feel that you would like some thing added to these Updates please let us know.

April 1st COVID-19 Update

MP Pam Damoff to host Tele-Town Hall for Oakville North-Burlington residents on Thursday, April 2 at approximately 5:30 p.m. The town hall will included: MPP Effie Triantafilopoulos, Burlington Mayor, Marianne Meed Ward and Oakville. Residents can expect at call between 5:30 and 5:50 p.m. All you have to do is stay on the line to connect to the conversation.

Oakville Fire Department confirmed that one member has COVID-19

Oakville Vape Shop was warned to close under the Emergency Order

Case information was released on April 1, 2020 at 11:45

There was a dramatic spike in the number of cases in Halton due to suspected cases being confirmed

There are 74 COVID-19 confirmed cases

People from the ages of 45 to 64 make up 53% of the cases

Halton Regional Police confirm that one officer has COVID-19

By-law officers can enforce the Emergency Order

Halton Regional Police started enforcement which will begin with warnings and escalate if necessary

Assessment Centre Protocol

Halton’s COVID-19 assessment centres are only available by appointment

At this time you must meet the testing criteria that is available at Halton- COVID-19

You schedule an appointment by calling 905-203-7963

Status of Oakville COVID-19 Cases

Yesterday’s dramatic rise in Oakville from 14 to 24 cases was due to a number of suspected cases being confirmed.

Confirmed cases in Oakville is 28 as of April 1, 2020 at 11:45 AM

Details regarding status, and age are no longer being provided.

The numbers provided by the province are from the previous day ie March 31, 2020

2,392 confirmed cases which is an increase of 21.7%

689 cases are resolved

37 deceased or 1.5% of those confirmed cases

57,874 tests have been performed.

Breach of Emergency Order Penalties

If a provincial offences officer issues a ticket, failing to correctly identify oneself carries a fine of:

$750 for failure to comply with an order made under the EMCPA

$1,000 for obstructing any person in exercising a power if a provincial offences officer issues a ticket

In addition, If a provincial offences officer charges the individual by issuing a summons, failure to comply with an emergency order could carry punishments of:

Up to one-year imprisonment or a fine of up to $100,000 for an individual

$500,000 for a director of a corporation

$10,000,000 for a corporation itself

