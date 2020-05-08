April 2020 Oakville Drug Investigation result in 3 Arrests

Advertisement

The Halton Regional Police Service’s (HRPS) Drug and Human Trafficking Unit has made a number of arrests related to a drug trafficking investigation that began in April 2020 in Oakville.

On April 23, 2020 HRPS officers located and arrested a 28 year-old man from Toronto in Mississauga. He was charged with the following offences:

Trafficking a controlled substance (Fentanyl)

Possession for the purpose of trafficking

Fail to comply with release order (x2)

The investigation continued and on May 6, 2020 when a 28 year-old man from Hamilton was arrested in Hamilton. He has been charged with the following offences:

Trafficking a controlled substance (Fentanyl)

Possession for the purpose of trafficking (x3)

Breach of Probation

Investigators executed a search warrant in relation to Hamilton man’s arrest and seized the following items:

4.2 grams of ‘purple’ fentanyl

79.6 grams of cocaine

29 grams of crack cocaine

15.3 grams of meth

355 grams of phenacetin

$7640.00 Canadian currency

On May 7, 2020, a 49 year-old man from Oakville was arrested in Oakville. He has been charged with the following offences:

Possession for the purpose of trafficking (x3)

Investigators executed a search warrant in relation to 49 year-old Oakville man’s arrest and seized the following items:

15 grams of ‘purple’ fentanyl

48 grams of meth

7.8 grams of cocaine

$500.00 Canadian currency

The man from Hamilton and the Oakville man were held pending a court appearance in Milton.

Anyone with information in regards to the April 2020 Drug Trafficking investigation is asked to contact Detective Paul St Denis of the Regional Drug Unit at 905-825-4747 ext. 4966.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. “See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers” at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Police Strategies to reduce the Illicit use of Opiods

The Halton Regional Police Service continues to work collaboratively with stakeholders to develop and deliver comprehensive strategies and interventions to address the issues related to the illicit use, misuse or abuse of opioids in our community. This includes work across various sectors to build resiliency in all four municipalities through the Halton Region – Community Safety & Well-Being Plan.

If you use drugs, or have a friend or family member who uses drugs, you are urged to remember that street drugs are unpredictable. Any drug can be cut with, or contaminated by, other agents or drugs (e.g. fentanyl), which in very small amounts can be harmful or fatal. Know your tolerance and always use a small amount of a drug first to check the strength.

Drug Overdose Life Saving Tips

Know the signs.

An overdose is a medical emergency. Know the signs of an overdose and call 9-1-1 right away:

difficulty walking, talking, or staying awake

blue lips or nails

very small pupils

cold and clammy skin

dizziness and confusion

extreme drowsiness

choking, gurgling or snoring sounds

slow, weak or no breathing

inability to wake up, even when shaken or shouted at

Don’t run. Call 9-1-1.

Our frontline officers, and other first responders in Halton, carry naloxone and we want to assist. The Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act provides broad legal protections for anyone seeking emergency support during an overdose, including the person experiencing an overdose. This means citizens, including youth, will not be charged for offences such as simple possession for calling 9-1-1 in an emergency.

Carry naloxone

Naloxone can temporarily reverse an opioid overdose. For more information about where you can pick up Naloxone free-of-charge in Halton, visit: https://www.halton.ca/For-Residents/Public-Health/Substance-Use/Opioids.

Never use alone.

Don’t use drugs alone, and don’t let those around you use alone either. If you overdose when you are alone, there will be no one there to help you. If you are using with someone else, don’t use at the same time.

Please note that people charged with a crime can only be found guilty by a court of law.

Names of the suspects can be found on the Halton Regional Police Service’s website.

