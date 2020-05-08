April 2020 Oakville Drug Investigation result in 3 Arrests

By Oakville News
Friday, May 8, 2020 10:00 am · 0 Comments
The Halton Regional Police Service’s (HRPS) Drug and Human Trafficking Unit has made a number of arrests related to a drug trafficking investigation that began in April 2020 in Oakville.
On April 23, 2020 HRPS officers located and arrested a 28 year-old man from Toronto in Mississauga. He was charged with the following offences:
The investigation continued and on May 6, 2020 when a 28 year-old man from Hamilton was arrested in Hamilton. He has been charged with the following offences:
Investigators executed a search warrant in relation to Hamilton man’s arrest and seized the following items:
On May 7, 2020, a 49 year-old man from Oakville was arrested in Oakville. He has been charged with the following offences:
Investigators executed a search warrant in relation to 49 year-old Oakville man’s arrest and seized the following items:
The man from Hamilton and the Oakville man were held pending a court appearance in Milton.
Anyone with information in regards to the April 2020 Drug Trafficking investigation is asked to contact Detective Paul St Denis of the Regional Drug Unit at 905-825-4747 ext. 4966.
Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. “See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers” at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.
The Halton Regional Police Service continues to work collaboratively with stakeholders to develop and deliver comprehensive strategies and interventions to address the issues related to the illicit use, misuse or abuse of opioids in our community. This includes work across various sectors to build resiliency in all four municipalities through the Halton Region – Community Safety & Well-Being Plan.
If you use drugs, or have a friend or family member who uses drugs, you are urged to remember that street drugs are unpredictable. Any drug can be cut with, or contaminated by, other agents or drugs (e.g. fentanyl), which in very small amounts can be harmful or fatal. Know your tolerance and always use a small amount of a drug first to check the strength.
Know the signs.
An overdose is a medical emergency. Know the signs of an overdose and call 9-1-1 right away:
Don’t run. Call 9-1-1.
Our frontline officers, and other first responders in Halton, carry naloxone and we want to assist. The Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act provides broad legal protections for anyone seeking emergency support during an overdose, including the person experiencing an overdose. This means citizens, including youth, will not be charged for offences such as simple possession for calling 9-1-1 in an emergency.
Carry naloxone
Naloxone can temporarily reverse an opioid overdose. For more information about where you can pick up Naloxone free-of-charge in Halton, visit: https://www.halton.ca/For-Residents/Public-Health/Substance-Use/Opioids.
Never use alone.
Don’t use drugs alone, and don’t let those around you use alone either. If you overdose when you are alone, there will be no one there to help you. If you are using with someone else, don’t use at the same time.
Please note that people charged with a crime can only be found guilty by a court of law.
Names of the suspects can be found on the Halton Regional Police Service’s website.
