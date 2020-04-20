April 20th COVID-19 Update for Oakville

April 20th COVID-19 Update

By

Monday, April 20, 2020

April 20th COVID-19 Update for Oakville

Photo credit: Martin Sanchez

This is the April 20th COVID-19 Update for Oakville. The updates will be date specific, but will only be released when significant changes occur. If you feel that you would like some thing added to these Updates please let us know.

April 20th COVID-19 Update

Town of Oakville

Status of Oakville COVID-19 Cases

Case information was released on April 20, 2020 at 12:45 PM for the end of day of April 19, 2020

  • Oakville has 31.3% of all cases in Halton
  • Confirmed cases in Oakville is 120
  • Likely cases in Oakville is 24
  • Confirmed and likely cases total is 144
  • 4 Oakville Institutions have Outbreaks

Halton

Status of Halton COVID-19 Cases

Among the ten confirmed institutional outbreaks reported to date, five (50%) have been in retirement homes, three (30%) have been in long-term care homes, and one each have been in a hospital and a group home. Nine of the outbreaks remain ongoing.

Case information was released on April 20, 2020 at 12:45 PM for the end of day of April 19, 2020

  • 383 COVID-19 confirmed cases
  • 56 cases believed to be positive but awaiting confirmation
  • 70 cases are living in institutions (16%)
  • 62 cases work in health care (14%)
  • 43% cases attributed to community transmission
  • 10 Institutions have declared outbreaks
  • 57 cases were hospitalized (29 still in hospital)
  • 16 death (9 institutional)

 

Provincial COVID-19 Update

COVID-19 Ontario Case Update

Information for end of day April 16, 2020, and posted April 17, 2020 at 10:30 AM

  • 11,184 confirmed cases which is an increase of 606 cases (5.7% increase) from previous day
  • 5,515 cases are resolved – 49.3%
  • 584 deceased or 5.2% of those confirmed cases
  • 164,840 people tested in total
  • 8,743 tests performed
  • 3,799 cases under investigation
  • 802 people hospitalized – decrease
  • 247 people in ICU – decrease
  • 193 people requiring ventilators – decrease

 

Federal COVID-19 Update

  • Canadian Centre for Occupational Health and Safety (CCOHS) has provided an online space, Pandemic Info Share, to enable businesses and organizations to share their pandemic-related good practices and resources

COVID-19 Canada Case Update

Information was released as of April 17, 2020 at 11:00 AM

Total number of confirmed cases in Canada is 35,392

  • 1,470 new cases
  • 105 new deaths
  • 9 probable cases
  • 12,092 recovered
  • 555,551 have been tested
  • 14,780 per million tested
  • 6.5% of those tested tested positive
  • 2,278 cases required hospitalization (18% of reported cases)
  • 592 cases in hospital in intensive care (26% of hospitalized cases)
  • 142 cases in hospital requiring ventilators (6% of hospitalized cases)
  • 60 plus or older account for 36% of the cases but make up 65% of hospitalizations and 64% of the ICU admissions
  • 77% of cases related to community transmission
  • 1,611 people have died (4.6% mortality Rate)

 

 

