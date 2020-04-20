Advertisement
This is the April 20th COVID-19 Update for Oakville. The updates will be date specific, but will only be released when significant changes occur. If you feel that you would like some thing added to these Updates please let us know.
April 20th COVID-19 Update
Status of Oakville COVID-19 Cases
Case information was released on April 20, 2020 at 12:45 PM for the end of day of April 19, 2020
- Oakville has 31.3% of all cases in Halton
- Confirmed cases in Oakville is 120
- Likely cases in Oakville is 24
- Confirmed and likely cases total is 144
- 4 Oakville Institutions have Outbreaks
Status of Halton COVID-19 Cases
Among the ten confirmed institutional outbreaks reported to date, five (50%) have been in retirement homes, three (30%) have been in long-term care homes, and one each have been in a hospital and a group home. Nine of the outbreaks remain ongoing.
Case information was released on April 20, 2020 at 12:45 PM for the end of day of April 19, 2020
- 383 COVID-19 confirmed cases
- 56 cases believed to be positive but awaiting confirmation
- 70 cases are living in institutions (16%)
- 62 cases work in health care (14%)
- 43% cases attributed to community transmission
- 10 Institutions have declared outbreaks
- 57 cases were hospitalized (29 still in hospital)
- 16 death (9 institutional)
COVID-19 Ontario Case Update
Information for end of day April 16, 2020, and posted April 17, 2020 at 10:30 AM
- 11,184 confirmed cases which is an increase of 606 cases (5.7% increase) from previous day
- 5,515 cases are resolved – 49.3%
- 584 deceased or 5.2% of those confirmed cases
- 164,840 people tested in total
- 8,743 tests performed
- 3,799 cases under investigation
- 802 people hospitalized – decrease
- 247 people in ICU – decrease
- 193 people requiring ventilators – decrease
- Canadian Centre for Occupational Health and Safety (CCOHS) has provided an online space, Pandemic Info Share, to enable businesses and organizations to share their pandemic-related good practices and resources
COVID-19 Canada Case Update
Information was released as of April 17, 2020 at 11:00 AM
Total number of confirmed cases in Canada is 35,392
- 1,470 new cases
- 105 new deaths
- 9 probable cases
- 12,092 recovered
- 555,551 have been tested
- 14,780 per million tested
- 6.5% of those tested tested positive
- 2,278 cases required hospitalization (18% of reported cases)
- 592 cases in hospital in intensive care (26% of hospitalized cases)
- 142 cases in hospital requiring ventilators (6% of hospitalized cases)
- 60 plus or older account for 36% of the cases but make up 65% of hospitalizations and 64% of the ICU admissions
- 77% of cases related to community transmission
- 1,611 people have died (4.6% mortality Rate)
Tags:
April 20 2020, coronavirus, COVID-19 Status, Government of Canada, Government of Ontario, Halton Region, Town of Oakville