Nolan Machan is the Publisher of OakvilleNews.Org and has over 41 years of local Oakville knowledge. He is committed to providing Oakville residents with the most up-to-date information about our great town.

Advertisement

This is the April 20th COVID-19 Update for Oakville. The updates will be date specific, but will only be released when significant changes occur. If you feel that you would like some thing added to these Updates please let us know.

April 20th COVID-19 Update

Town Hall lights up in blue to thank essential workers

Town Flags flying a half-mast to honour the shooting victims in Nova Scotia

Central West Special Developmental Services declared an outbreak (April 13)

Northridge Long-Term Care Home declared an outbreak (April 11)

Oakville Community Foundation’s Resiliency Fund donates $150K crucial support organizations.

Status of Oakville COVID-19 Cases

Case information was released on April 20, 2020 at 12:45 PM for the end of day of April 19, 2020

Oakville has 31.3% of all cases in Halton

Confirmed cases in Oakville is 120

Likely cases in Oakville is 24

Confirmed and likely cases total is 144

4 Oakville Institutions have Outbreaks

Status of Halton COVID-19 Cases

Among the ten confirmed institutional outbreaks reported to date, five (50%) have been in retirement homes, three (30%) have been in long-term care homes, and one each have been in a hospital and a group home. Nine of the outbreaks remain ongoing.

Case information was released on April 20, 2020 at 12:45 PM for the end of day of April 19, 2020

383 COVID-19 confirmed cases

56 cases believed to be positive but awaiting confirmation

70 cases are living in institutions (16%)

62 cases work in health care (14%)

43% cases attributed to community transmission

10 Institutions have declared outbreaks

57 cases were hospitalized (29 still in hospital)

16 death (9 institutional)

Province announces that COVID-19 has likely peaked

$20 million announced spending to advance medical research and develop tools and resources to combat COVID-19 and other infectious diseases through the Ontario COVID-19 Rapid Research Fund

COVID-19 Ontario Case Update

Information for end of day April 16, 2020, and posted April 17, 2020 at 10:30 AM

11,184 confirmed cases which is an increase of 606 cases (5.7% increase) from previous day

5,515 cases are resolved – 49.3%

584 deceased or 5.2% of those confirmed cases

164,840 people tested in total

8,743 tests performed

3,799 cases under investigation

802 people hospitalized – decrease

247 people in ICU – decrease

193 people requiring ventilators – decrease

Canadian Centre for Occupational Health and Safety (CCOHS) has provided an online space, Pandemic Info Share, to enable businesses and organizations to share their pandemic-related good practices and resources

COVID-19 Canada Case Update

Information was released as of April 17, 2020 at 11:00 AM

Total number of confirmed cases in Canada is 35,392

1,470 new cases

105 new deaths

9 probable cases

12,092 recovered

555,551 have been tested

14,780 per million tested

6.5% of those tested tested positive

2,278 cases required hospitalization (18% of reported cases)

592 cases in hospital in intensive care (26% of hospitalized cases)

142 cases in hospital requiring ventilators (6% of hospitalized cases)

60 plus or older account for 36% of the cases but make up 65% of hospitalizations and 64% of the ICU admissions

77% of cases related to community transmission

1,611 people have died (4.6% mortality Rate)

Advertisement

Share this: Facebook

Email

Pinterest

Twitter

Reddit

Telegram

LinkedIn



Tags:

April 20 2020, coronavirus, COVID-19 Status, Government of Canada, Government of Ontario, Halton Region, Town of Oakville