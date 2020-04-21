Nolan Machan is the Publisher of OakvilleNews.Org and has over 41 years of local Oakville knowledge. He is committed to providing Oakville residents with the most up-to-date information about our great town.

This is the April 21st COVID-19 Update for Oakville. The updates will be date specific, but will only be released when significant changes occur. If you feel that you would like some thing added to these Updates please let us know.

April 21st COVID-19 Update

Oakville Family Doctor pledges $200K for Food Relief

Off-peak electricity rates have been in effect 24/7 since March 24. Many customers will notice 6 lines on their bill – 3 lines for regular TOU prices (consumed up until end of day March 23) and 3 lines for off-peak electricity consumption as of March 24.

Waterford Retirement Home outbreak declared over

Status of Oakville COVID-19 Cases

Case information was released on April 21, 2020 at 12:20 PM for the end of day of April 20, 2020

Oakville has 31.3% of all cases in Halton

Confirmed cases in Oakville is 121

Likely cases in Oakville is 24

Confirmed and likely cases total is 145

4 Oakville Institutions have Outbreaks (1 was declared over)

No deaths have been recorded in Oakville Institutions

3 confirmed cases in Oakville Institutions

Status of Halton COVID-19 Cases

Case information was released on April 21, 2020 at 12:20 PM for the end of day of April 20, 2020

386 COVID-19 confirmed cases an increase of 3 over 24 hours

57 cases believed to be positive but awaiting confirmation an increase of 1 over 24 hours

70 cases are living in institutions (16%)

COVID-19 Ontario Case Update

Information for end of day April 16, 2020, and posted April 17, 2020 at 10:30 AM

11,735 confirmed cases which is an increase of 551 cases (4.9% increase) from previous day

5,806 cases are resolved – 49.5%

584 deceased or 5.2% of those confirmed cases

174,170 people tested in total

9,330 tests performed

5,546 cases under investigation

859 people hospitalized

250 people in ICU

194 people requiring ventilators

Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy calculator is available to support employers

COVID-19 Canada Case Update

Information was released as of April 17, 2020 at 11:00 AM

Total number of confirmed cases in Canada is 37,382

1,728 new cases

117 new deaths

9 probable cases

12,092 recovered

565,931 have been tested

15,056 per million tested

6.6% of those tested tested positive

2,369 cases required hospitalization

605 cases in hospital in intensive care

142 cases in hospital requiring ventilators

60 plus or older account for 37% of the cases but make up 65% of hospitalizations and 64% of the ICU admissions

79% of cases related to community transmission

1,728 people have died (4.6% mortality Rate)

