This is the April 21st COVID-19 Update for Oakville. The updates will be date specific, but will only be released when significant changes occur. If you feel that you would like some thing added to these Updates please let us know.
April 21st COVID-19 Update
- Oakville Family Doctor pledges $200K for Food Relief
- Off-peak electricity rates have been in effect 24/7 since March 24. Many customers will notice 6 lines on their bill – 3 lines for regular TOU prices (consumed up until end of day March 23) and 3 lines for off-peak electricity consumption as of March 24.
- Waterford Retirement Home outbreak declared over
Status of Oakville COVID-19 Cases
Case information was released on April 21, 2020 at 12:20 PM for the end of day of April 20, 2020
- Oakville has 31.3% of all cases in Halton
- Confirmed cases in Oakville is 121
- Likely cases in Oakville is 24
- Confirmed and likely cases total is 145
- 4 Oakville Institutions have Outbreaks (1 was declared over)
- No deaths have been recorded in Oakville Institutions
- 3 confirmed cases in Oakville Institutions
Status of Halton COVID-19 Cases
Case information was released on April 21, 2020 at 12:20 PM for the end of day of April 20, 2020
- 386 COVID-19 confirmed cases an increase of 3 over 24 hours
- 57 cases believed to be positive but awaiting confirmation an increase of 1 over 24 hours
- 70 cases are living in institutions (16%)
COVID-19 Ontario Case Update
Information for end of day April 16, 2020, and posted April 17, 2020 at 10:30 AM
- 11,735 confirmed cases which is an increase of 551 cases (4.9% increase) from previous day
- 5,806 cases are resolved – 49.5%
- 584 deceased or 5.2% of those confirmed cases
- 174,170 people tested in total
- 9,330 tests performed
- 5,546 cases under investigation
- 859 people hospitalized
- 250 people in ICU
- 194 people requiring ventilators
- Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy calculator is available to support employers
COVID-19 Canada Case Update
Information was released as of April 17, 2020 at 11:00 AM
Total number of confirmed cases in Canada is 37,382
- 1,728 new cases
- 117 new deaths
- 9 probable cases
- 12,092 recovered
- 565,931 have been tested
- 15,056 per million tested
- 6.6% of those tested tested positive
- 2,369 cases required hospitalization
- 605 cases in hospital in intensive care
- 142 cases in hospital requiring ventilators
- 60 plus or older account for 37% of the cases but make up 65% of hospitalizations and 64% of the ICU admissions
- 79% of cases related to community transmission
- 1,728 people have died (4.6% mortality Rate)
