Advertisement
This is the April 23rd COVID-19 Update for Oakville. The updates will be date specific, but will only be released when significant changes occur. If you feel that you would like some thing added to these Updates please let us know.
April 23rd COVID-19 Update
Status of Oakville COVID-19 Cases
Case information was released on April 23, 2020 at 1:00 PM for the end of day of April 22, 2020
- Confirmed cases in Oakville is 128
- Likely cases in Oakville is 20
- Confirmed and likely cases total is 148
- Total Deaths: 1
- Recoveries: 98 (76% of confirmed cases)
- 6 Oakville Institutions have Outbreaks (1 was declared over)
- No deaths have been recorded in Oakville Institutions
- 3 patients in Oakville Institutions have confirmed cases
Status of Halton COVID-19 Cases
Case information was released on April 23, 2020 at 1:00 PM for the end of day of April 22, 2020
- 410 COVID-19 confirmed cases an increase of 16 over 24 hours
- 56 cases believed to be positive but awaiting confirmation an increase of 3 over 24 hours
- 466 Total Case (confirmed and probable) an increase of 19 over 24 hours
- 217 recovered
- 29 cases currently in hospital
- 60 total cases required hospitalization
- 238 cases resolved (57.3% of confirmed cases & 50.4% with probable cases)
- 70 cases are institutional related (15% of all cases)
- 18 deaths (50% are institutional patients/residents)
- 40% cases attributed to community transmission
- 9 Institutional Outbreaks
COVID-19 Ontario Case Update
Information for end of day April 22, 2020, and posted April 23, 2020 at 10:30 AM
- 12,879 confirmed cases which is an increase of 634 cases (5.2% increase)
- 6,680 cases are resolved – 51.9% (first time about 50%)
- 713 deceased or 5.5% of those confirmed cases
- 194,745 people tested in total
- 10,214 tests performed (first time above 10,000)
- 6,757 cases under investigation
- 887 people hospitalized
- 233 people in ICU (decrease)
- 185 people requiring ventilators (decrease)
- Enhancing Student Financial Assistance for Fall 2020
- Canada Emergency Student Benefit – providing $1,250 per month for eligible students from May through August 2020, and $1,750 for students with dependents and those with permanent disabilities
- Canada Student Service Grant providing up to $5,000 to support student’s post-secondary education costs in the fall.
- International Students will be allowed to work in an essential service role more than the previously allowed 20 hours until August 31, 2020
- Enhancing Student Financial Assistance includes doubling the non-repayable Canada Student Grants for full and part time students, as well as for students with disabilities and students with dependents, in the coming academic year. Estimated cost: $1.9 Billion
COVID-19 Canada Case Update
Information was released as of April 23, 2020 at 10:45 AM
Total number of confirmed cases in Canada is 40,824
- 620,101 have been tested
- 634 new cases (24HR)
- 11 probable cases
- 54 new deaths (24HR)
- 6.7% of those tested tested positive
- 2,538 cases required hospitalization
- 647 cases in hospital in intensive care
- 80% of cases related to community transmission
- 2,028 people have died (4.6% mortality Rate)
Tags:
April 23 2020, Coronavirus Update, COVID-19 Update, Government of Canada, Government of Ontario, Halton Region, Town of Oakville