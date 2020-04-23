Nolan Machan is the Publisher of OakvilleNews.Org and has over 41 years of local Oakville knowledge. He is committed to providing Oakville residents with the most up-to-date information about our great town.

Advertisement

This is the April 23rd COVID-19 Update for Oakville. The updates will be date specific, but will only be released when significant changes occur. If you feel that you would like some thing added to these Updates please let us know.

April 23rd COVID-19 Update

Status of Oakville COVID-19 Cases

Case information was released on April 23, 2020 at 1:00 PM for the end of day of April 22, 2020

Confirmed cases in Oakville is 128

Likely cases in Oakville is 20

Confirmed and likely cases total is 148

Total Deaths: 1

Recoveries: 98 (76% of confirmed cases)

6 Oakville Institutions have Outbreaks (1 was declared over)

No deaths have been recorded in Oakville Institutions

3 patients in Oakville Institutions have confirmed cases

Status of Halton COVID-19 Cases

Case information was released on April 23, 2020 at 1:00 PM for the end of day of April 22, 2020

410 COVID-19 confirmed cases an increase of 16 over 24 hours

56 cases believed to be positive but awaiting confirmation an increase of 3 over 24 hours

466 Total Case (confirmed and probable) an increase of 19 over 24 hours

217 recovered

29 cases currently in hospital

60 total cases required hospitalization

238 cases resolved (57.3% of confirmed cases & 50.4% with probable cases)

70 cases are institutional related (15% of all cases)

18 deaths (50% are institutional patients/residents)

40% cases attributed to community transmission

9 Institutional Outbreaks

Ramping up of testing, screenings and PPE availability for institutions dealing with the province’s most vulnerable citizens.

Emergency Orders that ended today have been extended until May 6th.

Expansion of support for Long-Term Care Homes: aggressive testing, screening, and surveillance, deployed specialized teams from hospitals, public health and the home care sector, recruited additional frontline staff, and increased personal protective equipment

COVID-19 Ontario Case Update

Information for end of day April 22, 2020, and posted April 23, 2020 at 10:30 AM

12,879 confirmed cases which is an increase of 634 cases (5.2% increase)

6,680 cases are resolved – 51.9% (first time about 50%)

713 deceased or 5.5% of those confirmed cases

194,745 people tested in total

10,214 tests performed (first time above 10,000)

6,757 cases under investigation

887 people hospitalized

233 people in ICU (decrease)

185 people requiring ventilators (decrease)

Enhancing Student Financial Assistance for Fall 2020

Canada Emergency Student Benefit – providing $1,250 per month for eligible students from May through August 2020, and $1,750 for students with dependents and those with permanent disabilities

– providing $1,250 per month for eligible students from May through August 2020, and $1,750 for students with dependents and those with permanent disabilities Canada Student Service Grant providing up to $5,000 to support student’s post-secondary education costs in the fall.

providing up to $5,000 to support student’s post-secondary education costs in the fall. International Students will be allowed to work in an essential service role more than the previously allowed 20 hours until August 31, 2020

will be allowed to work in an essential service role more than the previously allowed 20 hours until August 31, 2020 Enhancing Student Financial Assistance includes doubling the non-repayable Canada Student Grants for full and part time students, as well as for students with disabilities and students with dependents, in the coming academic year. Estimated cost: $1.9 Billion

COVID-19 Canada Case Update

Information was released as of April 23, 2020 at 10:45 AM

Total number of confirmed cases in Canada is 40,824

620,101 have been tested

634 new cases (24HR)

11 probable cases

54 new deaths (24HR)

6.7% of those tested tested positive

2,538 cases required hospitalization

647 cases in hospital in intensive care

80% of cases related to community transmission

2,028 people have died (4.6% mortality Rate)

Share this: Facebook

Email

Pinterest

Twitter

Reddit

Telegram

LinkedIn



Tags:

April 23 2020, Coronavirus Update, COVID-19 Update, Government of Canada, Government of Ontario, Halton Region, Town of Oakville