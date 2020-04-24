Nolan Machan is the Publisher of OakvilleNews.Org and has over 41 years of local Oakville knowledge. He is committed to providing Oakville residents with the most up-to-date information about our great town.

This is the April 24th COVID-19 Update for Oakville. The updates will be date specific, but will only be released when significant changes occur. If you feel that you would like some thing added to these Updates please let us know.

April 24th COVID-19 Update

Re-opening the town is now being discussed with the very cautious optimism.

Status of Oakville COVID-19 Cases

Case information was released on April 24, 2020 at 12:00 PM for the end of day of April 23, 2020

Confirmed cases in Oakville is 133 – 5 more over 24 hours

Likely cases in Oakville is 20

Confirmed and likely cases total is 153

Total Deaths: 1

Recoveries: 98 (76% of confirmed cases)

6 Oakville Institutions have Outbreaks (1 was declared over)

No deaths have been recorded in Oakville Institutions

2 patients in Oakville Institutions have confirmed cases

Status of Halton COVID-19 Cases

Case information was released on April 24, 2020 at 12:00 PM for the end of day of April 23, 2020

415 COVID-19 confirmed cases an increase of 5 over 24 hours

55 cases believed to be positive but awaiting confirmation a decrease of 1 over 24 hours

470 Total Case (confirmed and probable) an increase of 4 over 24 hours

217 recovered

29 cases currently in hospital

60 total cases required hospitalization

239 cases resolved

70 cases are institutional related

19 deaths (1 new institutional death)

9 Institutional Outbreaks (3 resolved)

$900 million Canada-Ontario Emergency Commercial Rent Assistance Program announced.

$2.5 million to help the agri-food sector expand online, providing more opportunities for producers to grow their business and offer more food choices for families who are shopping from home

COVID-19 Ontario Case Update

Information for April 24, 2020 at 4;00 PM, and posted April 24, 2020 at 10:30 AM

13,519 confirmed cases which is an increase of 640 cases (5.0% increase)

7,087 cases are resolved – 52.4%

763 deceased or 5.5% of those confirmed cases an increase of 50 deaths

207,040 people tested in total

12,295 tests performed (record number)

5,414 cases under investigation

910 people hospitalized – 23 more patients

243 people in ICU – 10 more patients

193 people requiring ventilators – 8 more patients

Long Term Care Covid-19 Data

131 locations

2287 patients

1089 staff

573 patient deaths (75% of all deaths)

less than 5 staff deaths

COVID-19 Canada Case Update

Information was released as of April 24, 2020 at 11:0 AM

Total number of confirmed cases in Canada is 42,750

1,926 new cases

643,398 have been tested

11 probable cases

169 new deaths

6.8% of those tested tested positive

2,623 cases required hospitalization (85 new hospitalizations)

656 cases in hospital in intensive care (9 additional)

80% of cases related to community transmission

2,197 people have died (4.6% mortality Rate)

