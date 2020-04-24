Advertisement
This is the April 24th COVID-19 Update for Oakville. The updates will be date specific, but will only be released when significant changes occur. If you feel that you would like some thing added to these Updates please let us know.
April 24th COVID-19 Update
- Re-opening the town is now being discussed with the very cautious optimism.
Status of Oakville COVID-19 Cases
Case information was released on April 24, 2020 at 12:00 PM for the end of day of April 23, 2020
- Confirmed cases in Oakville is 133 – 5 more over 24 hours
- Likely cases in Oakville is 20
- Confirmed and likely cases total is 153
- Total Deaths: 1
- Recoveries: 98 (76% of confirmed cases)
- 6 Oakville Institutions have Outbreaks (1 was declared over)
- No deaths have been recorded in Oakville Institutions
- 2 patients in Oakville Institutions have confirmed cases
Status of Halton COVID-19 Cases
Case information was released on April 24, 2020 at 12:00 PM for the end of day of April 23, 2020
- 415 COVID-19 confirmed cases an increase of 5 over 24 hours
- 55 cases believed to be positive but awaiting confirmation a decrease of 1 over 24 hours
- 470 Total Case (confirmed and probable) an increase of 4 over 24 hours
- 217 recovered
- 29 cases currently in hospital
- 60 total cases required hospitalization
- 239 cases resolved
- 70 cases are institutional related
- 19 deaths (1 new institutional death)
- 9 Institutional Outbreaks (3 resolved)
COVID-19 Ontario Case Update
Information for April 24, 2020 at 4;00 PM, and posted April 24, 2020 at 10:30 AM
- 13,519 confirmed cases which is an increase of 640 cases (5.0% increase)
- 7,087 cases are resolved – 52.4%
- 763 deceased or 5.5% of those confirmed cases an increase of 50 deaths
- 207,040 people tested in total
- 12,295 tests performed (record number)
- 5,414 cases under investigation
- 910 people hospitalized – 23 more patients
- 243 people in ICU – 10 more patients
- 193 people requiring ventilators – 8 more patients
Long Term Care Covid-19 Data
- 131 locations
- 2287 patients
- 1089 staff
- 573 patient deaths (75% of all deaths)
- less than 5 staff deaths
COVID-19 Canada Case Update
Information was released as of April 24, 2020 at 11:0 AM
Total number of confirmed cases in Canada is 42,750
- 1,926 new cases
- 643,398 have been tested
- 11 probable cases
- 169 new deaths
- 6.8% of those tested tested positive
- 2,623 cases required hospitalization (85 new hospitalizations)
- 656 cases in hospital in intensive care (9 additional)
- 80% of cases related to community transmission
- 2,197 people have died (4.6% mortality Rate)
Tags:
April 24 2020, Coronavirus Update, COVID-19 Update, Government of Canada, Government of Ontario, Town of Oakville