This is the April 26th COVID-19 Update for Oakville. The updates will be date specific, but will only be released when significant changes occur. If you feel that you would like some thing added to these Updates please let us know.
April 26th COVID-19 Update
- Town states that once the province’s confirmed cases decreases to 200 per day they will consider a phased re-opening. Currently the province is in the mid-400’s.
Status of Oakville COVID-19 Cases
Case information was released on April 26, 2020 at 10:35 AM for the end of day of April 25, 2020
- Confirmed cases in Oakville is 133 – no increase in 48 hours
- Likely cases in Oakville is 23 – increase of 3 in 48 hours
- Confirmed and likely cases total is 156
- Total Deaths: 2 – one new death in 48 hours
- Recoveries: 107 (80.5% of confirmed cases)
- 4 Oakville Institutions Outbreaks
- 2 resolved Oakville Institutional Outbreaks
- No deaths have been recorded in Oakville Institutions
- 2 patients in Oakville Institutions have confirmed cases (no change)
- Oakville accounts for just under 1% of Ontario Cases
Status of Halton COVID-19 Cases
Case information was released on April 26, 2020 at 10:35 AM for the end of day of April 25, 2020
- 422 COVID-19 confirmed cases an increase of 7 over 48 hours
- 62 cases believed to be positive but awaiting confirmation increase of 7 over 48 hours
- 484 Total cases (confirmed and probable) an increase of 14 over 48 hours
- 245 recovered an increase of 28 in 48 hours
- 29 cases currently in hospital
- 60 total cases required hospitalization
- 266 cases resolved – 63% of confirmed cases – 55% of all
- 71 cases are institutional related – 15%
- 21 deaths an increase of 2 over 48 hours
- 11 deaths are institutional related – 52%
- 12 Institutional Outbreaks (5 resolved)
- Halton accounts for 2.9% of Ontario cases
COVID-19 Ontario Case Update
Information for April 25, 2020 at 4:00 PM, and posted April 26, 2020 at 10:30 AM
- 14,432 confirmed cases which is an increase of 437 cases (3.1% increase)
- 8,000 cases are resolved – 55.4%
- 835 deceased or 5.8% of those confirmed cases
- 229,638 people tested in total
- 12,020 tests performed
- 7,417 cases under investigation
- 938 people hospitalized
- 252 people in ICU
- 195 people requiring ventilators
Long Term Care Covid-19 Data
- 147 locations
- 2,520 patients
- 1161 staff
- 654 patient deaths (78.3% of all deaths)
- less than 5 staff deaths
$62.5 million of new assistance to the fish and seafood processing sector. This new Canadian Seafood Stabilization Fund will help businesses:
- access short-term financing to pay for maintenance and inventory costs;
- add storage capacity for unsold product;
- comply with new health and safety measures for workers;
- support new manufacturing/automated technologies to improve productivity and quality of finished seafood products; and,
- adapt products to respond to changing requirements and new market demands.
COVID-19 Canada Case Update
Information was released as of April 26, 2020 at 11:00 AM
Total number of confirmed cases in Canada is 45,791
- 1,466 new case for April 25th
- 437 new cases for April 26th as of 11:00 AM
- 691,663 have been tested
- 6.8% of those tested tested positive
- 2,748 cases required hospitalization
- 684 cases in hospital in intensive care (9 additional)
- 80% of cases related to community transmission
- 2,489 people have died (5.4% mortality Rate)
- 163 new deaths for April 25th
- 24 new deaths for April 26th at 11:00 AM
