This is the April 26th COVID-19 Update for Oakville. The updates will be date specific, but will only be released when significant changes occur. If you feel that you would like some thing added to these Updates please let us know.

April 26th COVID-19 Update

Town states that once the province’s confirmed cases decreases to 200 per day they will consider a phased re-opening. Currently the province is in the mid-400’s.

Status of Oakville COVID-19 Cases

Case information was released on April 26, 2020 at 10:35 AM for the end of day of April 25, 2020

Confirmed cases in Oakville is 133 – no increase in 48 hours

in 48 hours Likely cases in Oakville is 23 – increase of 3 in 48 hours

Confirmed and likely cases total is 156

Total Deaths: 2 – one new death in 48 hours

Recoveries: 107 (80.5% of confirmed cases)

4 Oakville Institutions Outbreaks

2 resolved Oakville Institutional Outbreaks

No deaths have been recorded in Oakville Institutions

2 patients in Oakville Institutions have confirmed cases (no change)

Oakville accounts for just under 1% of Ontario Cases

Status of Halton COVID-19 Cases

Case information was released on April 26, 2020 at 10:35 AM for the end of day of April 25, 2020

422 COVID-19 confirmed cases an increase of 7 over 48 hours

62 cases believed to be positive but awaiting confirmation increase of 7 over 48 hours

484 Total cases (confirmed and probable) an increase of 14 over 48 hours

245 recovered an increase of 28 in 48 hours

in 48 hours 29 cases currently in hospital

60 total cases required hospitalization

266 cases resolved – 63% of confirmed cases – 55% of all

71 cases are institutional related – 15%

21 deaths an increase of 2 over 48 hours

11 deaths are institutional related – 52%

12 Institutional Outbreaks ( 5 resolved )

) Halton accounts for 2.9% of Ontario cases

COVID-19 Ontario Case Update

Information for April 25, 2020 at 4:00 PM, and posted April 26, 2020 at 10:30 AM

14,432 confirmed cases which is an increase of 437 cases (3.1% increase)

8,000 cases are resolved – 55.4%

835 deceased or 5.8% of those confirmed cases

229,638 people tested in total

12,020 tests performed

7,417 cases under investigation

938 people hospitalized

252 people in ICU

195 people requiring ventilators

Long Term Care Covid-19 Data

147 locations

2,520 patients

1161 staff

654 patient deaths (78.3% of all deaths)

less than 5 staff deaths

$62.5 million of new assistance to the fish and seafood processing sector. This new Canadian Seafood Stabilization Fund will help businesses:

access short-term financing to pay for maintenance and inventory costs;

add storage capacity for unsold product;

comply with new health and safety measures for workers;

support new manufacturing/automated technologies to improve productivity and quality of finished seafood products; and,

adapt products to respond to changing requirements and new market demands.

COVID-19 Canada Case Update

Information was released as of April 26, 2020 at 11:00 AM

Total number of confirmed cases in Canada is 45,791

1,466 new case for April 25th

437 new cases for April 26th as of 11:00 AM

691,663 have been tested

6.8% of those tested tested positive

2,748 cases required hospitalization

684 cases in hospital in intensive care (9 additional)

80% of cases related to community transmission

2,489 people have died (5.4% mortality Rate)

163 new deaths for April 25th

24 new deaths for April 26th at 11:00 AM

