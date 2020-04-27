Advertisement
This is the April 27th COVID-19 Update for Oakville. The updates will be date specific, but will only be released when significant changes occur. If you feel that you would like some thing added to these Updates please let us know.
April 27th COVID-19 Update
- Town’s Economic Recovery Committee launches distantly.ca app to support local business.
Status of Oakville COVID-19 Cases
Case information was released on April 27, 2020 at 10:35 AM for the end of day of April 26, 2020
- Confirmed cases in Oakville is 137 – 4 new cases
- Likely cases in Oakville is 24 – increase of 1 in 24 hours
- Confirmed and likely cases total is 161
- Total Deaths: 2 – no new deaths
- Recoveries: 113 (82.5% of confirmed cases)
- Completed Cases: 115
- 4 Oakville Institutions Outbreaks
- 2 resolved Oakville Institutional Outbreaks
- No deaths have been recorded in Oakville Institutions
- 2 patients in Oakville Institutions have confirmed cases (no change)
- Oakville accounts for 33% of Halton’s cases
Status of Halton COVID-19 Cases
Case information was released on April 27, 2020 at 10:35 AM for the end of day of April 26, 2020
- 429 COVID-19 confirmed cases an increase of 7 over 24 hours
- 62 cases believed to be positive but awaiting confirmation no increase 24 hours
- 491 Total cases (confirmed and probable) an increase of 14 over 48 hours
- 262 recovered an increase of 28 in 48 hours
- 29 cases currently in hospital
- 21 deaths (11 related to institutions)
- 64 total cases required hospitalization
- 283 cases resolved – 66% of confirmed cases – 57.6% of all
- 12 Institutional Outbreaks (5 resolved)
- 42% of cases attributed to community transmission
- less that 6000 tests
Provincial Parks closure extended to May 31, 2020
3 stage plan to re-open Province
Stage 1: For businesses that were ordered to close or restrict operations, opening select workplaces that can immediately modify operations to meet public health guidance. Opening some outdoor spaces like parks and allowing for a greater number of individuals to attend some events. Hospitals would also begin to offer some non-urgent and scheduled surgeries, and other health care services.
Stage 2: Opening more workplaces, based on risk assessments, which may include some service industries and additional office and retail workplaces. Some larger public gatherings would be allowed, and more outdoor spaces would open.
Stage 3: Opening of all workplaces responsibly and further relaxing of restrictions on public gatherings.
COVID-19 Ontario Case Update
Information for April 26, 2020 at 4:00 PM, and posted April 27, 2020 at 10:30 AM
- 14,856 confirmed cases which is an increase of 424 cases (2.9% increase)
- 8,525 cases are resolved – 55.4%
- 892 deceased or 5.8% of those confirmed cases
- 242,188 people tested in total
- 12,550 tests performed
- 5,001 cases under investigation
- 945 people hospitalized
- 241 people in ICU
- 191 people requiring ventilators
Long Term Care Covid-19 Data
- 150 locations increase of 3
- 2,523 patients
- 1187 staff
- 671 patient deaths
- less than 5 staff deaths
COVID-19 Canada Case Update
Information was released as of April 27, 2020 at 11:01 AM
Total number of confirmed cases in Canada is 47,327
- 1,536 new cases (3%)
- 11 unconfirmed cases
- 437 new cases for April 27th as of 11:00 AM
- 717.451 have been tested (19,087 per million)
- 17,846 recovered (38%)
- 2,795 cases required hospitalization
- 692 cases in hospital in intensive care (9 additional)
- 80% of cases related to community transmission
- 2,617 people have died (5.4% mortality Rate)
- 95 new deaths
- 24 new deaths for April 26th at 11:00 AM
