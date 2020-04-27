Nolan Machan is the Publisher of OakvilleNews.Org and has over 41 years of local Oakville knowledge. He is committed to providing Oakville residents with the most up-to-date information about our great town.

This is the April 27th COVID-19 Update for Oakville. The updates will be date specific, but will only be released when significant changes occur. If you feel that you would like some thing added to these Updates please let us know.

April 27th COVID-19 Update

Town’s Economic Recovery Committee launches distantly.ca app to support local business.

Status of Oakville COVID-19 Cases

Case information was released on April 27, 2020 at 10:35 AM for the end of day of April 26, 2020

Confirmed cases in Oakville is 137 – 4 new cases

Likely cases in Oakville is 24 – increase of 1 in 24 hours

Confirmed and likely cases total is 161

Total Deaths: 2 – no new deaths

Recoveries: 113 (82.5% of confirmed cases)

Completed Cases: 115

4 Oakville Institutions Outbreaks

2 resolved Oakville Institutional Outbreaks

No deaths have been recorded in Oakville Institutions

2 patients in Oakville Institutions have confirmed cases (no change)

Oakville accounts for 33% of Halton’s cases

Status of Halton COVID-19 Cases

Case information was released on April 27, 2020 at 10:35 AM for the end of day of April 26, 2020

429 COVID-19 confirmed cases an increase of 7 over 24 hours

62 cases believed to be positive but awaiting confirmation no increase 24 hours

491 Total cases (confirmed and probable) an increase of 14 over 48 hours

262 recovered an increase of 28 in 48 hours

in 48 hours 29 cases currently in hospital

21 deaths (11 related to institutions)

64 total cases required hospitalization

283 cases resolved – 66% of confirmed cases – 57.6% of all

12 Institutional Outbreaks ( 5 resolved )

) 42% of cases attributed to community transmission

less that 6000 tests

Provincial Parks closure extended to May 31, 2020

3 stage plan to re-open Province

Stage 1: For businesses that were ordered to close or restrict operations, opening select workplaces that can immediately modify operations to meet public health guidance. Opening some outdoor spaces like parks and allowing for a greater number of individuals to attend some events. Hospitals would also begin to offer some non-urgent and scheduled surgeries, and other health care services.

Stage 2: Opening more workplaces, based on risk assessments, which may include some service industries and additional office and retail workplaces. Some larger public gatherings would be allowed, and more outdoor spaces would open.

Stage 3: Opening of all workplaces responsibly and further relaxing of restrictions on public gatherings.

COVID-19 Ontario Case Update

Information for April 26, 2020 at 4:00 PM, and posted April 27, 2020 at 10:30 AM

14,856 confirmed cases which is an increase of 424 cases (2.9% increase)

8,525 cases are resolved – 55.4%

892 deceased or 5.8% of those confirmed cases

242,188 people tested in total

12,550 tests performed

5,001 cases under investigation

945 people hospitalized

241 people in ICU

191 people requiring ventilators

Long Term Care Covid-19 Data

150 locations increase of 3

2,523 patients

1187 staff

671 patient deaths

less than 5 staff deaths

Federal government launches application process for Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy program.

COVID-19 Canada Case Update

Information was released as of April 27, 2020 at 11:01 AM

Total number of confirmed cases in Canada is 47,327

1,536 new cases (3%)

11 unconfirmed cases

437 new cases for April 27th as of 11:00 AM

717.451 have been tested (19,087 per million)

17,846 recovered (38%)

2,795 cases required hospitalization

692 cases in hospital in intensive care (9 additional)

80% of cases related to community transmission

2,617 people have died (5.4% mortality Rate)

95 new deaths

24 new deaths for April 26th at 11:00 AM

